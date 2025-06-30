Verny Capital LLP: Verny Capital Signs Agreement to Sell RG Gold

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Verny Capital Group has signed an agreement to sell the gold mining company RG Gold, which it has managed since 2014. During this time, significant efforts have been made to develop the deposit: production infrastructure was established, modernization programs were launched, and major investments were made in equipment and geological exploration.

Since 2018, the Group's strategic partner in the development of RG Gold has been the U.S.-based private equity manager Resource Capital Funds (RCF). Through our joint efforts, the production capacity of the company has been expanded using advanced high-tech equipment, which ensures personnel safety and enhances operational efficiency while maintaining low operating costs. Over the past 10 years, RG Gold's resource base has tripled, reaching 7.6 million ounces according to the JORC standard.

The agreement for the sale of RG Gold was signed with Zijin Gold International, a subsidiary of Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd., one of the world's largest mining corporations specializing in the extraction and processing of gold and non-ferrous metals. Zijin Mining Group has a market capitalization of approximately USD 70 billion and a portfolio of over 30 projects across 17 countries. The company focuses on sustainable growth, environmental responsibility, innovation, and green technologies. Entering the Kazakhstani market, Zijin plans to apply global best practices to support the country's economic growth and create new jobs.

In this transaction, Verny Capital and RCF were advised by leading investment banks - J.P.?Morgan Securities plc and BMO Capital Markets, and a leading law firm - Herbert Smith Freehills.

"We succeeded in implementing a unique project - transforming a small-scale operation into one of the country's leading gold producers. Now, ten years later, we are planning to hand it over to a major international player with an impressive track record in managing mining assets. This reflects Verny Capital's standard business model: developing an asset and exiting under optimal market conditions. We are currently exploring new, potentially successful investment opportunities. We believe Kazakhstan has strong potential for the development of high-performing projects, and we would like to be part of that growth," said Aidan Akanov, CEO of Verny Capital Group.

Under Verny Capital's management, RG Gold commissioned a new $424 million gold processing plant in 2022, significantly increasing its production capacity.

"Our investment in RG Gold was our first project in Kazakhstan, and we are proud to have contributed to the successful growth of one of the country's leading production facilities. We are sincerely grateful to our strategic partner, Verny Capital Group, with whom we jointly brought this success story to life. We also welcome the entry of a major international company - Zijin Mining Group - into the country's market. It is a strong testament to Kazakhstan's long-term investment appeal as a reliable partner for businesses and investors," said Martin Valdes, Partner at RCF.

RG Gold not only consistently demonstrates strong production performance but also makes a significant contribution to Kazakhstan's economy and social development. Over the course of its operations, the company has become one of the country's largest taxpayers, having contributed more than 160 billion tenge to the state budget. RG Gold has created approximately 1,200 jobs and actively implements social initiatives aimed at supporting local communities, developing infrastructure, and improving the quality of life in the region.

