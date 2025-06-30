CCI Systems Inc. Announces Acquisition of Total Site Services

IRON MOUNTAIN, MI / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / CCI Systems Inc. is pleased to announce that it has acquired Total Site Services, a leading provider of Tower site acquisition, engineering design, and construction management services. This strategic acquisition strengthens CCI Systems' position in the wireless industry, enhancing our capabilities and accelerating our market expansion.

We are excited to welcome the talented Total Site Services team's integration into CCI Systems, a 100% employee-owned company. The expertise and experience of this acquisition strengthens our company's team of skilled professionals to provide an even greater value, meeting the diverse needs of our clients and driving innovation. This move aligns with our long-term growth strategy and commitment to delivering comprehensive solutions across various sectors.

Brian Horton, the former CEO of Total Site Services, stated, "Joining forces with CCI Systems marks an exciting new chapter for our team at Total Site Services. We've built a strong foundation in the wireless industry, and this partnership allows us to scale our impact while continuing to deliver the high-quality service our clients expect. We're proud to become part of an employee-owned company that shares our values and vision for the future."

Troy Knuckles, Executive Vice President and COO at CCI Systems, stated, "This acquisition represents a significant milestone for CCI Systems as we continue to further diversify our service offerings. We are confident that the combined strengths of CCI Systems and Total Site Services will create new opportunities for growth and success for our customers. Our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction remains unwavering as we embark on this exciting journey together."

About CCI Systems Inc.

For the past 60 years, CCI Systems has remained an industry-leading provider of innovative service solutions in the broadband telecommunications sector. With a focus on delivering exceptional service combined with utilizing a range of cutting-edge technology, CCI Systems has built a reputation for excellence and reliability. Our comprehensive suite of services includes consulting and due diligence, network planning and design, full suite engineering, technical field services, construction management, cybersecurity and other network sustainability services, ensuring our clients stay connected and competitive in today's fast-paced digital landscape.

About Total Site Services

Total Site Services is a premier provider of wireless telecom site acquisition services, engineering design, and construction management. With a team of experienced professionals, Total Site Services has successfully delivered projects across various industries, including telecom, commercial, civil, government, and institutional sectors. Their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction has made them a trusted partner for clients seeking reliable and efficient project management solutions.

