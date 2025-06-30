Oversupply of lithium-ion battery precursor and active materials - and of lithium iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries, especially in China - has driven energy storage system costs down, fueling a record 330 GWh of battery energy storage system (BESS) shipments in 2024. Edward Rackley, head of the energy storage team at Business intelligence specialist CRU, shares his analysis. From ESS News As energy storage system prices drop and production costs fall, global cathode and BESS producers are under significant pressure to constantly improve their products or face consolidation, or even extinction, in ...

