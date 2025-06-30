Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 30.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.06.2025 13:06 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jetcraft reinforces North American presence with new Sales Director appointments

RALEIGH, N.C., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jetcraft, the global leader in business aircraft sales, acquisitions and trades, is today announcing the appointment of Jeremi Austin and Ricky Gioconda as Sales Directors, strengthening Jetcraft's team across Canada and the US, respectively.

Joining at a time of continued demand across the Americas, Austin and Gioconda bring extensive aviation and customer relationship experience to Jetcraft's network of experts. These appointments reflect Jetcraft's commitment to offering local expertise to customers, ensuring smooth transactions both regionally and globally.

Jeremi Austin, Sales Director, Canada, Jetcraft

Ricky Gioconda, Sales Director, Mid Atlantic US, Jetcraft

Chad Anderson, CEO at Jetcraft, says: "As the US continues to lead in business aviation activity, investing in our regional presence brings a more tailored, personalized service to our clients, enabling them to make full use of our market expertise. Jeremi and Ricky's deep knowledge of the industry makes them strong additions to our team.

"These new hires support Jetcraft's growing influence across the US and Canada, reinforcing Jetcraft's position as the primary choice for pre-owned aircraft sales and acquisitions."

As Sales Director, Canada, Austin will lead aircraft sales and client engagement throughout the region. With a background in aircraft transaction consulting and a proven track record of building long-term relationships, Austin is well-placed to guide Canadian buyers and sellers through complex deals.

Gioconda, appointed as Sales Director, Mid Atlantic US, will oversee business development and customer relationships across the region, supporting the US market, which is the most active for pre-owned transactions. Bringing more than five years of experience in aircraft sales and a driven mindset, Gioconda will play a key role in Jetcraft's continued growth in the industry's busiest domain.

For more information, please contact 8020 Communications.
Email: jetcraft@8020comms.com
Telephone: +44 (0)1483 447380

About Jetcraft??
More than brokers, Jetcraft® is a network of global aircraft advisors, offering unmatched international reach and unrivalled local knowledge. The company's market leading intelligence, strategic financing solutions and extensive inventory support even the most intricate of transactions. For over 60 years Jetcraft has led the way, setting standards that continue to shape the industry. Today, a team of 100+ dedicated aviation specialists across 30+ offices deliver worldwide aircraft sales, acquisitions and trading at the speed of life.???
www.jetcraft.com???

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2720794/Jeremi_Austin.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2720795/Ricky_Gioconda.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2681330/5391897/Jetcraft_Logo.jpg

Jetcraft logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jetcraft-reinforces-north-american-presence-with-new-sales-director-appointments-302494321.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.