Montag, 30.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
PR Newswire
30.06.2025 13:06 Uhr
King Street Capital Management: King Street Closes Oversubscribed European Real Estate Special Situations Fund II

LONDON, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- King Street Capital Management, L.P. ("King Street"), a leading global investment firm, today announced the final close of its European Real Estate Special Situations Fund II ("ESS II" or "the Fund"), hitting its hard cap of ~$950 million of capital commitments within 12 months.

King Street Capital Management

ESS II targets situations where traditional capital has retrenched with the objective of accessing institutional-grade real estate at compelling valuations. The Fund will invest across core markets in Western Europe, focusing on high-quality assets that are temporarily mispriced due to market illiquidity rather than fundamentals. Leveraging King Street's ability to invest across the capital structure, ESS II offers flexible, asset-specific capital solutions tailored to borrower needs, with a focus on unlocking value through capital structure solutions, repositioning, and hands-on asset management.

ESS II attracted a globally diversified investor base across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, with 50% of commitments coming from re-ups of the firm's predecessor ESS vehicle and existing King Street real estate investors.

"The strong investor demand for ESS II reflects confidence in King Street's ability to deliver innovative financing solutions in a market where transparency and liquidity remain scarce," said Brian Higgins, Founder and Managing Partner of King Street. "Amid historic dislocation, we see a clear path to recovery and believe ESS II is well-positioned to capitalize on a generational opportunity in European real estate."

"Our strategy focuses on the intersection of quality and complexity, providing capital solutions for trophy assets trading below intrinsic value due to market stress," said Paul Brennan, Partner and Co-Head of Real Estate responsible for leading the European business at King Street. "As traditional lenders pull back and capital remains scarce, we're able to deploy flexible capital and access landmark assets through proprietary, off-market channels."

The closing of ESS II marks a significant milestone in the growth of King Street's real estate platform. Recent investments including the Four Seasons Rome, the Bauer Hotel Venice, Room00, Arlington House St. James, and Bravo! Students, demonstrate the team's conviction in structurally resilient sectors with long term secular growth.

About King Street Capital Management
King Street is a global alternative investment firm founded in 1995, managing over $29 billion in assets across public and private markets. The firm combines deep fundamental research with tactical trading expertise and differentiated sourcing capabilities to uncover dislocations and mispriced opportunities across asset classes and throughout the capital structure.

King Street Real Estate focuses on debt and equity investments in special situations and thematic platforms. Our special situations strategy identifies compelling risk-adjusted investment opportunities across the capital structure, in high-quality real estate assets in major markets. Our exclusive, thematic platforms are built around property sectors with compelling secular tailwinds. Since its inception, King Street has completed transactions totaling over $20 billion in real estate securities and real estate-related investments.

For more information, please visit www.kingstreet.com. Follow King Street Capital Management and King Street Capital Real Estate on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts
Prosek Partners
pro-kingstreet@prosek.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1834844/King_Street_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/king-street-closes-oversubscribed-european-real-estate-special-situations-fund-ii-302493639.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
