Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
WKN: A2QSAE | ISIN: NL00150006Z9 | Ticker-Symbol: 9Q9
Frankfurt
27.06.25 | 08:07
1,110 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.06.2025 13:22 Uhr
Azerion Group NV: Azerion in Discussions Regarding Potential Sale of Whow Games

Amsterdam, 30 June 2025 - Following a recent media publication, Azerion confirms that it is in discussions with DoubleU Games regarding a potential sale of Whow Games, a part of its Premium Games Segment.

As already indicated to the market, Azerion remains committed to becoming the European leader in digital advertising. The company continues to manage its Premium Games Segment for value. While talks are ongoing with DoubleU Games regarding Whow Games, there is no agreement or certainty that they will result in a transaction.

About Azerion
Founded in 2014, Azerion (EURONEXT: AZRN) is one of Europe's largest digital advertising and entertainment media platforms. Azerion brings global scaled audiences to advertisers in an easy and cost-effective way, delivered through our proprietary technology, in a safe, engaging, and high quality environment, utilizing our strategic portfolio of owned and operated content with entertainment and other digital publishing partners.

Having its roots in Europe and with its headquarters in Amsterdam, Azerion has commercial teams based in 21 cities around the world to closely support our clients and partners to find and execute creative ways to make a real impact through advertising.

For more information visit: www.azerion.com

Contact:
Investor Relations
ir@azerion.com

Media
press@azerion.com



This communication contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

  • Azerion in Discussions Regarding Potential Sale of Whow Games 300625 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9255c166-a798-4808-9336-c4e6d5b9516a)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
