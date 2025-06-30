Anzeige
Montag, 30.06.2025
Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
30.06.2025 13:14 Uhr
Seekapa launches Partnership Programme with Exclusive Benefits

EDEN ISLAND, Seychelles, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seekapa, a leading global trading platform licensed by the FSA Seychelles, is now inviting new partners to join its established partnership programs. Designed to maximize revenue potential and offer unmatched support, these programs welcome traders, affiliates, and network owners to join a growing global community backed by advanced trading solutions and generous compensation models.

"We are proud to offer our partners a complete package: from top-tier payouts to dedicated account support," said Nick Zander, Seekapa's spokesperson, "Our goal is to help our partners thrive in an increasingly competitive industry by giving them the tools, structure, and reliability they need to progress. We are here to make sure that all participants succeed in a way that feels steady, honest, and rewarding."

Complete Partnership Support Tailored for Clients

Seekapa's partnership offerings come in two tiers: the Standard Partner Program and the Referral Program. The Standard program is ideal for professional affiliates and business developers looking for full-featured support and higher volumes. It includes generous compensation plans, a suite of marketing tools, regular payout schedules, and customized guidance from a personal account manager. For those with smaller networks, the Referral Program offers a simple and effective way to earn by introducing new clients to Seekapa. Both options ensure partners can grow at their own pace while enjoying steady rewards and dedicated attention.

"Our commitment to client success is at the heart of everything we do," added Zander. "We continuously enhance the experience for both traders and partners by offering real-time analytics, secure payment structures, and ongoing support. Features like our multi-tiered account options, advanced mobile and web platforms, and constant educational resources make Seekapa an ideal environment for all users."

About Seekapa

Since its inception, Seekapa has emerged as a leader in the forex and CFD trading space, offering over 600 assets. The platform is built for flexibility and extends a seamless trading experience via comprehensive educational resources, account options, WebTrader, and a secure mobile app. Regulated by the FSA Seychelles, Seekapa continues to innovate while maintaining the highest standards of compliance and client protection.

https://seekapa.com/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/seekapa-launches-partnership-programme-with-exclusive-benefits-302494338.html

