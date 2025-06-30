Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Director/PCA Dealing

Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AIM:FARN)(First North:FARON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapies, announces today that Dr Juho Jalkanen, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, acquired 22,127 ordinary shares in Faron at price of €2.26 per share on 27 June 2025. Following this purchase, Dr Jalkanen directly holds 1,112,015 ordinary shares in the Company, representing 0.99 per cent of the voting rights in the Company.

Additionally, Dr Juho Jalkanen acquired 2,000 ordinary shares in Faron at a price of 2.27 EUR per share on 27 June 2025 on behalf of his daughter.

Further details are set out in the Notification of Dealing Form below.

Director/PCA Holding prior to purchase Number of ordinary shares Resultant interest in ordinary shares in the Company Resultant percentage of voting rights in the Company Juho Jalkanen 1,089,888 22,127 1,112,015 0.99% Evelina Jalkanen* Nil 2,000 2,000 0,00%

*Individuals deemed as a PCA to Juho Jalkanen

For more information, please contact:

IR Partners, Finland

(Media)

Riina Tuominen

Kare Laukkanen



+358 44 313 5005

riina.tuominen@irpartners.fi

+358 50 553 9535 / +44 7 469 766 223

kare.laukkanen@irpartners.fi FINN Partners, US

(Media)

Alyssa Paldo



+1 847 791-8085

alyssa.paldo@finnpartners.com Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

(Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Sandy Jamieson, Jo Turner

+44 (0) 207 213 0880 Sisu Partners Oy

(Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North)

Juha Karttunen

Jukka Järvelä +358 (0)40 555 4727

+358 (0)50 553 8990

About bexmarilimab

Bexmarilimab is Faron's wholly owned, investigational immunotherapy designed to overcome resistance to existing treatments and optimize clinical outcomes, by targeting myeloid cell function and igniting the immune system. Bexmarilimab binds to Clever-1, an immunosuppressive receptor found on macrophages leading to tumor growth and metastases (i.e. helps cancer evade the immune system). By targeting the Clever-1 receptor on macrophages, bexmarilimab alters the tumor microenvironment, reprogramming macrophages from an immunosuppressive (M2) state to an immunostimulatory (M1) one, upregulating interferon production and priming the immune system to attack tumors and sensitizing cancer cells to standard of care.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Faron (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON) is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on tackling cancers via novel immunotherapies. Its mission is to bring the promise of immunotherapy to a broader population by uncovering novel ways to control and harness the power of the immune system. The Company's lead asset is bexmarilimab, a novel anti-Clever-1 humanized antibody, with the potential to remove immunosuppression of cancers through reprogramming myeloid cell function. Bexmarilimab is being investigated in Phase I/II clinical trials as a potential therapy for patients with hematological cancers in combination with other standard treatments. Further information is available at www.faron.com