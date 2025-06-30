Brampton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2025) - Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. (CSE: SNA) (CSE: SNA.CN) ("Star" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a formal Letter of Interest ("LOI") from a clean energy innovation company that is in the process of developing a new groundbreaking power generation technology.

The receipt of this LOI follows multiple technical and strategic discussions held over the past year between Star and the clean energy firm. Star will formally announce the Company once discussions have moved to the next level in due course. These discussions have focused on the potential integration of Star's real-time performance monitoring, anomaly detection, and intelligent alerting capabilities into a proprietary line of next-generation stationary electric power generators.

In the LOI, the clean energy company emphasized the alignment between its mission to transform electricity generation and Star's ability to deliver advanced live performance analytics, diagnostics, and actionable operational intelligence. These capabilities are considered instrumental in enhancing safety, optimizing performance, and enabling responsive control systems.

The two companies are now preparing to formalize their collaboration and structure of the transaction by working on a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), which will serve as the next step toward a comprehensive commercial agreement.

Mr. Mircea Vasile, Co-Founder and Project Coordinator of this green energy project stated, "We believe that Star Navigation brings the ideal technological complement to our clean energy platform. Their proven expertise in aerospace-grade monitoring will help us meet the reliability, scalability and transparency requirements of our client, including government and industrial buyers.

The clean energy firm, whose name is being withheld currently, is recognized for its development of a magneto-fluidic generator that operates continuously without the need for fuel, batteries, or solar input. The system, capable of producing between 25kW and 1000kW has been successfully demonstrated for over three and a half years and has now entered the homologation and pre-commercialization phase.

Mr. Randy Koroll, Director and CEO of Star states, "This collaboration represents a potential leap beyond our traditional aviation vertical. We are excited about the possibility of embedding our platform into a clean energy solution that aligns with global sustainability goals and provides a scalable impact across multiple sectors."

This potential opportunity also signals a strategic expansion into a new vertical market for Star. Historically the Company focused on aviation applications which were often subject to long development and regulatory cycles, costing Star an extraordinary amount of lost time and money. Star is now exploring adjacent industries that offer a path to faster commercialization and will provide recurring revenue potentially for years to come with very little cost to the Company.

This clean energy initiative reflects the Company's broader vision to apply its technology to both aviation and non-aviation environments, supporting diversification and growth.

The LOI outlines a shared intention to advance technical evaluations of Star's monitoring capabilities, align on mutual objectives, and move toward a structured partnership in the near future.

About Star Navigation:

Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. manufactures the In-flight Safety Monitoring System, STAR-ISMS®, the heart of the STAR-A.D.S.® System. The STAR-A.D.S.® System has real-time capability of tracking, performance trends and predicting incident-occurrences which enhances aviation safety and improves fleet management while reducing costs for the operator. Star's MMI Division (Military and Defence) designs and manufactures high performance, mission critical, flight deck flat panel displays for defence and commercial aviation industries worldwide.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/257267

SOURCE: Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd.