James Hardie Building Products Inc. Joins as Title Sponsor of Expo Contratista 2025

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / James Hardie Building Products Inc. (James Hardie), a subsidiary of James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX)(NYSE: JHX ) and the #1 brand of siding in North America*, proudly announces its role as the Title Sponsor of the National Hispanic Construction Tradeshow and Convention, Expo Contratista 2025. This premier industry event will be held October 24-25, 2025 at the Irving Convention Center in Irving, Texas, bringing together Hispanic and Latino contractors, builders, and industry professionals from across the country.

Expo Contratista is the largest tradeshow and convention dedicated to Hispanic and Latino construction professionals, providing a platform for networking, education, and innovation. As the Title Sponsor, James Hardie demonstrates its commitment to supporting the Hispanic and Latino contracting community by promoting industry growth, professional development, and business success.

"We are honored to partner with Expo Contratista 2025 as the Title Sponsor," said Heather Jones, Marketing Director at James Hardie Building Products Inc. "The Hispanic and Latino contracting community is a vital force in the construction industry, and we are committed to empowering professionals with innovative, durable, and sustainable building solutions that drive long-term success."

During Expo Contratista 2025, James Hardie will showcase its latest products and technologies, offering attendees the opportunity to connect with industry experts, participate in hands-on demonstrations, and explore solutions designed to enhance jobsite efficiency and performance.

"James Hardie's support highlights the importance of fostering meaningful connections within the Hispanic and Latino contractor community," said Sergio Terreros, Event Organizer at Expo Contratista. "Their leadership in the industry aligns with our mission to provide valuable opportunities for education, networking, and business growth."

For more information about Expo Contratista 2025 and James Hardie's participation, visit www.ExpoContratista.com .

James Hardie Building Products Inc.

James Hardie truly represents What The Best Are Made Of. As the #1 brand of siding in North America*, James Hardie offers exterior solutions and accessories for every style. Hardie® products deliver resilient beauty and endless design possibilities, with trusted protection and low maintenance. Hardie® products are noncombustible** and stand up to weather while empowering homeowners and building professionals to achieve the home of their dreams. James Hardie operates with an inclusive company culture and an unwavering commitment to Zero Harm. The company proudly employs a diverse workforce of over 3,700 employees in North America.

For more information and media resources, visit JamesHardie.com and JamesHardie.com/all-about-james-hardie/media-resources . For investor information, please visit ir.jameshardie.com.au .

* Based on Freedonia 2022 Global Siding (Cladding) demand estimates and James Hardie sales in North America.

**Hardie® siding complies with ASTM E136 as a noncombustible cladding. Noncombustible siding, when combined with other fire mitigation measures, can help harden a home against external fire.

About Expo Contratista

Expo Contratista stands as the nation's leading Hispanic construction trade show , dedicated to connecting contractors and construction workers. With a mission to empower the Hispanic market with the knowledge to network and grow businesses in the industry, Expo Contratista continues to be a catalyst for diversity, collaboration, and innovation.

