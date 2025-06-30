Anzeige
Montag, 30.06.2025
Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
WKN: A0BM01 | ISIN: US7462283034
NASDAQ
27.06.25 | 21:21
10,560 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
PURE CYCLE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PURE CYCLE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
30.06.2025 14:02 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pure Cycle Corporation Announces Dates for Q3 2025 Earnings Presentation

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) will release financial results for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2025, on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, and hold an earnings presentation on Thursday, July 10, 2025, to discuss the results. For an interactive experience, including the ability to ask questions and view the slide presentation, please register and join the event via the link below. See below for event details.

PCYO Q3- 2025 EARNINGS PRESENTATION

When:

8:30AM Eastern (6:30AM Mountain) on July 10, 2025

Event link:

https://www.purecyclewater.com/Q32025

Call in number:

872-240-8702 (access code: 339 096 271#)

Replay:

https://www.purecyclewater.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar

Company Information

Pure Cycle continues to grow and strengthen its operations, grow its balance sheet, and drive recurring revenues. We operate in three distinct business segments, each of which complements the other. At our core, we are an innovative and vertically integrated wholesale water and wastewater service provider. In 2017, we launched our land development segment which develops master planned communities on land we own and to which we provide water and wastewater services. In 2021, we launched our newest line of business, the rental of single-family homes located at Sky Ranch, which provides long-term recurring revenues, furthers our land development operations, and adds more customers to our water resource segment.

Additional information, including our recent press releases and SEC filings, is available at www.purecyclewater.com, or you may contact our President, Mark W. Harding, or our CFO, Marc Spezialy, at 303-292-3456 or info@purecyclewater.com.

SOURCE: Pure Cycle Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/pure-cycle-corporation-announces-dates-for-q3-2025-earnings-presentation-1043440

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
