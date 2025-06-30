5E Advanced Materials, Inc.: 5E Advanced Materials Progresses Commercial Strategy with 14 Customers Successfully Qualified and Growing Pipeline

A highly reputable national and multinational customer base across eight market segments reinforces the quality of 5E's boric acid and reflects changing global supply-demand dynamics

HESPERIA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq:FEAM)(ASX:5EA), a boron and lithium company with U.S. government Critical Infrastructure designation for its 5E Boron Americas (Fort Cady) Complex, announced today that 14 customers have successfully qualified 5E's boric-acid product. Additional customers have requested product or are in advanced phases of the testing process.

Customers that have qualified our product represent a diverse group of industries and market segments such as specialty glass, textile fiberglass, ceramics, insulation, agriculture, defense and chemicals. Testing programs to date have included laboratory evaluation, field trials, and truckload-scale shipments. This progress supports the Company's strategy to build a multi-market customer base across multiple high value sectors.

"We view 2025 as a pivotal year of inflection whereby the boron market will begin to see a deficit in supply, and reliable product in the boron market is expected to become scarce and in short supply. This has been reinforced by the number of customers that have successfully qualified our product. We continue to see strong interest from customers seeking high-purity, U.S. based boron supply and are encouraged by our qualification progress to date," said Paul Weibel, Chief Executive Officer of 5E Advanced Materials. "These customer qualifications underscore our commitment to delivering a secure, U.S.-based source of high-purity boron supply for industries that are central to U.S. priorities and bolster the U.S. industrial base. Of significant importance, I am incredibly proud of 5E's team for successfully passing three LCD glass manufacturers initial product testing protocol as this market segment has some of the most difficult quality requirements across the globe."

The Company believes this progress highlights its continued momentum toward building commercial relationships and advancing its operational and strategic objectives.

About 5E Advanced Materials, Inc.

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: FEAM) (ASX:5EA) is focused on becoming a vertically integrated global leader and supplier of boron specialty and advanced materials, complemented by lithium co-product production. The Company's mission is to become a supplier of these critical materials to industries addressing global decarbonization, food and domestic security. Boron and lithium products will target applications in the fields of electric transportation, clean energy infrastructure, such as solar and wind power, fertilizers, and domestic security. The business strategy and objectives are to develop capabilities ranging from upstream extraction and product sales of boric acid, lithium carbonate and potentially other co-products, to downstream boron advanced material processing and development. The business is based on our large domestic boron and lithium resource, which is located in Southern California and designated as Critical Infrastructure by the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release regarding the Company's business strategy, plans, goals, and objectives, the ongoing onboarding and qualification process for the Company's product, anticipated changes in demand for boron, and the Company's ability to deliver a secure, U.S.-based source of high-purity boron supply for industries that are central to U.S. priorities and bolster the U.S. industrial base, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "budget," "target," "aim," "strategy," "plan," "guidance," "outlook," "intent," "may," "should," "could," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. We caution you that these forward-looking statements are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control, incident to the extraction of the critical materials we intend to produce and advanced materials production and development. These risks include, but are not limited to: our ultimate ability to satisfy all customer qualification criteria and achieve commercial offtake agreements, our limited operating history in the borates and lithium industries and no revenue from our proposed extraction operations at our properties; our need for substantial additional financing to execute our business plan and our ability to access capital and the financial markets; our status as an exploration stage company dependent on a single project with no known Regulation S-K 1300 mineral reserves and the inherent uncertainty in estimates of mineral resources; our lack of history in mineral production and the significant risks associated with achieving our business strategies, including our downstream processing ambitions; our incurrence of significant net operating losses to date and plans to incur continued losses for the foreseeable future; risks and uncertainties relating to the development of the Fort Cady project, including our ability to timely and successfully complete our proposed Commercial Scale Boron Facility; our ability to obtain, maintain and renew required governmental permits for our development activities, including satisfying all mandated conditions to any such permits; the implementation of and expected benefits from certain reduced spending measures; the impact of changes in U.S. trade policies and the imposition of tariffs; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. These risks are not exhaustive, and the information in this press release may be subject to additional risks. No representation or warranty (express or implied) is made as to, and no reliance should be place on, any information, including projections, estimates, targets, and opinions contained herein, and no liability whatsoever is accepted as to any errors, omissions, or misstatements contained herein. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date of this press release.

For additional information regarding these various factors, you should carefully review the risk factors and other disclosures in the Company's Form 10-K filed on September 9, 2024, as updated by the Company's Form 10-Q filed on May 15, 2025, and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission throughout the year, as well as in its filings under the Australian Securities Exchange. Any forward-looking statements are given only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, 5E expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements. Additionally, 5E undertakes no obligation to comment on third party analyses or statements regarding 5E's actual or expected financial or operating results or its securities.

