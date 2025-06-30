Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 30.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PRWA | ISIN: US14068E2081 | Ticker-Symbol: J7W
Tradegate
26.06.25 | 07:33
1,470 Euro
+2,08 % +0,030
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPSTONE HOLDING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPSTONE HOLDING CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4001,44014:00
ACCESS Newswire
30.06.2025 14:02 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capstone Holding Corp.: Capstone Answers Key Investor Questions with New FAQ

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / Capstone Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPS), a national building products distribution platform, today announced the publication of an Investor FAQ. The resource offers current and prospective shareholders clear, up-to-date information on the company and its active acquisition program.

Available on Capstone's website, the FAQ addresses key investor questions - including:

  • Details on the company's growth strategy

  • Capital structure

  • Current M&A pipeline

  • Information about the stock, such as public float, trading availability, and insider ownership

"We've seen increasing interest from investors who want to understand what sets Capstone apart," said Matt Lipman, Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Holding Corp. "This FAQ is an important step toward making that story easier to access. We want to be transparent about how we operate, how we grow, and how we think about long-term value creation."

The company plans to update the FAQ periodically as new developments arise.

To view the full Investor FAQ, please visit this link.

About Capstone Holding Corp.
Capstone Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: CAPS) is a diversified platform of building products businesses focused on distribution, brand ownership, and acquisition. Through its Instone subsidiary, Capstone serves 31 U.S. states, offering proprietary stone veneer, hardscape materials, and modular masonry systems. The company's strategy combines disciplined M&A, operational efficiency, and a growing portfolio of owned brands to build a scalable and durable platform.

Investor Contact:
investors@capstoneholdingcorp.com
www.capstoneholdingcorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure investors that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions that actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available for review at www.sec.gov.

SOURCE: Capstone Holding Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/capstone-answers-key-investor-questions-with-new-faq-1044206

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.