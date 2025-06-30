Ainos, Inc.: Ainos Completes Stock Consolidation, Enters New Phase of Global Expansion and Technology Commercialization

Partners With ASE to Scale AI Nose Deployment and Set New Standard in Intelligent Sensing

Achieves Strategic Inflection Point in 1H 2025 with Partnerships and Operational Breakthroughs

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) ("Ainos" or the "Company") today announced the completion of a 1-for-5 stock consolidation, effective at the opening of trading on June 30, 2025. The move strengthens the Company's capital structure, aligns with Nasdaq listing requirements, and positions Ainos to scale global commercial operations across its AI Nose platforms.

"Ainos is defining the future of olfactory intelligence," said Eddy Tsai, Chairman, President and CEO of Ainos. "The global electronic nose market is expected to grow from $29.8 billion in 2025 to $76.5 billion by 2032, and we're not just participating, we're elevating it. With our strong partners like ASE, Kenmec and ugo, we're enabling AI-powered digital olfaction into mission-critical environments like semiconductor, electronics, and smart factories. I believe these partnerships are the foundation for scalable, recurring revenue through hardware deployments and sensing data services, serving as a reference for other advanced manufacturing clients worldwide."

Second-Half 2025: Commercial Execution and Business Expansion

Following a pivotal first half, Ainos is focused on executing across strategic pillars:

Semiconductor Manufacturing with ASE - Pursue a multi-stage AI Nose rollout roadmap with ASE Technology Holding , beginning with approximately 1,400 units of AI Nose for field pilot, laying foundation to scale deployment to approximately 5,000 units Phase 1 and up 15,000 units in Phase 2, enabling next-generation VOC detection.

Smart Factories in Asia with Kenmec - Plan scaling AI Nose and SLM into Kenmec Mechanical Engineering 's smart factory ecosystem, accelerating deployment of multimodal sensory intelligence across robotics, logistics and autonomous manufacturing.

Robotics with ugo - Advance AI Nose field pilots in Japan with ugo for the world's first service robot equipped with a sense of smell; begin field test across Japanese infrastructure sites, targeting utility, maintenance and airport scenarios.

Senior care - Initiate large-scale AI Nose pilot deployment with partners in Japan; evaluate Taiwan opportunities.

VELDONA® Clinical Pipeline - Initiate human clinical trials in Taiwan for HIV-related oral warts and Sjögren's syndrome following recent regulatory approval; continue veterinary trials for FCGS .

Smell Language Model (SLM) - Expand the proprietary scent dataset powering the smell language model (SLM), Ainos' AI architecture that transforms scent into machine-readable Smell ID. The platform has achieved over 90% accuracy in classifying meat, food, and beverage samples, and is now being commercialized across industrial and healthcare settings.

"Smell language model (SLM) will be how we give machines the ability to understand the environment through scent and it's core to the next wave of sensory AI, a key extension from vision and hearing" Eddy commented. "We see tremendous potential in cleanroom, ESG, smart healthcare, smart factory and automation."

Capital Structure Aligned for Growth

The 1-for-5 stock consolidation reduces Ainos' outstanding shares while proportionally increasing share price. Shareholder ownership percentages remain unchanged. The action enhances the Company's readiness for institutional participation and supports its transition into recurring-revenue operations.

First-Half 2025: Strategic Inflection Point Achieved

Ainos' strong first-half performance sets the stage for accelerated second-half execution:

Semiconductor Partnership - Initiated partnership with ASE to explore AI Nose deployment across its key manufacturing networks with 56 smart factories.

Robotic Integration - Completed software-hardware integration of AI Nose into ugo's robots, initiating field pilots in Japan.

Smart Factory Collaboration - Partnered with Kenmec for manufacturing and deployment of AI Nose in smart factory systems across Asia.

Senior Care Validation - Achieved 85%+ accuracy in scent-based hygiene detection across over 2,000 samples in Japan's elderly care sector; further scaling expected in Japan and Taiwan.

Smell ID Expansion - Continued development of proprietary scent database and SLM training models for multi-industry application.

Q1 Revenue Surge - Reported 412% YoY revenue growth, driven by initial AI Nose deployments in senior care pilots.

"Our strategy is clear: building a new sensory layer with AI Nose. We're turning smelltech into an emerging AI infrastructure," Eddy added. "Looking ahead, we'll continue to build strategic relationships across industries and geographies to accelerate adoption of our AI Nose platform and smell language model (SLM). This is just the beginning. Ainos is focused, positioned for scale, and committed to leading the AI-powered SmellTech economy."

About Ainos, Inc.

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMD) is a dual-platform AI and biotech company pioneering SmellTech and immune therapeutics. Its AI Nose platform and smell language model (SLM) digitize scent into Smell ID, a machine-readable data format, powering intelligent sensing across robotics, smart factories, and healthcare. The company also develops VELDONA®, a low-dose oral interferon targeting rare, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. Ainos, a fusion of "AI" and "Nose," is redefining machine perception for the sensory age.



