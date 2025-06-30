Anzeige
Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
30.06.2025 14:02 Uhr
WalkerHughes Insurance Continues Missouri Expansion with Addition of Apogee Insurance Solutions, LLC

SAINT PETERS, MO / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / WalkerHughes Insurance ("WalkerHughes"), a privately held, founder-led retail insurance brokerage headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, is pleased to announce the addition of Apogee Insurance Solutions, LLC ("Apogee"), a St. Peters, Missouri-based insurance agency, to its growing Missouri platform. This marks WalkerHughes' second acquisition in Missouri and a continued step forward in its regional expansion strategy.

Apogee, which specializes in personal lines and commercial insurance, has served the St. Louis metro area with a strong reputation for client service and community commitment. With the agency's owner, Kyle Heywood, exiting the business, long-time team members Jessica Grotewiel and Amanda Knott will remain in place, ensuring continuity and trusted service for clients. Both bring nearly two decades of combined experience and will be integrated into the WalkerHughes Missouri operations.

"The momentum in Missouri is incredible, and welcoming Apogee is another exciting step forward," said Heather Wessels, Regional Director at WalkerHughes. "Each new partnership strengthens our presence in the region, honors the legacy of local agency leaders, and reaffirms our commitment to building lasting relationships within the communities we serve. We're thrilled to welcome the Apogee team to the WalkerHughes family."

The integration of the Apogee team with the WalkerHughes Missouri office will strengthen service offerings across the region and deepen the organization's impact within the communities it serves. "Apogee represents everything we value in a partner - dedicated people, strong client relationships, and a commitment to service," said Benjamin Schoettmer, CEO of WalkerHughes. "We're excited to continue building a differentiated platform in Missouri and beyond."

ABOUT WALKERHUGHES GROUP, LLC.
WalkerHughes is a privately held, founder-led retail insurance brokerage headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company provides commercial lines, personal lines, and employee benefits services, supported by integrated operations and proprietary technology. Since 2023, WalkerHughes has partnered with BW Forsyth Partners, a Missouri-based private investment firm with a long-term investment horizon. For more information, visit WalkerHughes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT
Jennifer Fishering
314.917.5260
j.fishering@walkerhughes.com

SOURCE: WalkerHughes Insurance



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/walkerhughes-insurance-continues-missouri-expansion-with-additio-1044271

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
