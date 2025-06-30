New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2025) - Aeries Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERT), a global leader in AI-enabled value creation, business transformation, and Global Capability Center (GCC) delivery for private equity portfolio companies, today announced a Letter of Intent with Cority, a leading SaaS platform developer providing environment, health, safety, quality and sustainability solutions, under which Aeries will undertake preliminary efforts to establish AI-driven GCCs in India and Mexico to support Cority's innovation and efficiency goals.

The GCCs are designed to accelerate Cority's market expansion and next phase of growth. Initially focused on core business functions, the centers will expand their capabilities as the company scales.

"We're proud to partner with Cority to accelerate its value creation journey and support its strategic growth initiatives," said Ajay Khare, Chief Executive Officer of Aeries Technology. "Our AI-driven GCC model is built to deliver scalable, high-impact outcomes for innovative companies like Cority."

"Partnering with Aeries enables us to scale efficiently while strengthening the operational foundation for our global growth," said Sukaran Mehta, Chief Financial Officer of Cority. "The GCCs will enhance our agility, provide access to top talent, and support our long-term value creation goals."

Aeries and Cority expect to execute definitive agreements in the coming months.

_____________________________________________________

About Cority

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Cority empowers every employee to make a difference by reducing risks and creating a safer, healthier, and more sustainable world. Built by EHS and sustainability experts who know the pressures businesses face, Cority's software solutions are designed to be time-tested, scalable, and configurable. CorityOne, its flagship product, is the responsible business ecosystem that combines datasets from across the organization to enable improved efficiencies, actionable insights, data-driven decision making, and more accurate reporting on performance. Trusted by over 1,500 organizations worldwide, Cority helps people work toward building a better future for everyone. To learn more, visit www.cority.com.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ: AERT) is a global leader in AI-enabled value creation, business transformation, and Global Capability Center (GCC) delivery for private equity (PE) portfolio companies, supporting scalable, technology-driven execution. Founded in 2012, its commitment to workforce development has earned it the Great Place to Work Certification for two consecutive years.

Contacts

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding AI GCC initiatives, strategic execution, and transformation outcomes. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties as detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially. Aeries disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/257237

SOURCE: Aeries Technology, Inc.