Auna S.A. (NYSE: AUNA) ("Auna" or the "Company"), a Latin American healthcare company with operations in Mexico, Peru and Colombia, announced today that its controlling shareholder, Enfoca Sociedad Administradora de Fondos de Inversión S.A. ("Enfoca"), has notified the Company about the status of its sponsor-level financing.

According to Enfoca, its "sponsor-level financing which had a final maturity of October 5, 2025, has been successfully refinanced. The new facility benefits from improved economic terms for the sponsors and other pre-IPO shareholders of Auna, and the new maturity date has been extended until the end of June 2027."

Like Enfoca's prior sponsor-level financing, Auna is not a party to, nor does Auna guarantee, nor is Auna otherwise liable with respect to the debt under the new sponsor-level financing.

Enfoca's refinancing reinforces the long-term alignment between Auna and its pre-IPO shareholders, and helps support the continued execution of Auna's strategic growth initiatives in Spanish-speaking Latin America.

About Auna

Auna is a leading healthcare platform in Latin America with operations in Mexico, Peru and Colombia, prioritizing prevention and concentrating on high-complexity diseases that contribute the most to healthcare expenditures. Our mission is to transform healthcare by providing access to a highly integrated healthcare offering in the underpenetrated markets of Spanish-speaking Americas. Founded in 1989, Auna has built one of Latin America's largest modern healthcare platforms that consists of a horizontally integrated network of healthcare facilities and a vertically integrated portfolio of oncological plans and selected general healthcare plans. As of March 31, 2025, Auna's network included 31 healthcare network facilities, consisting of hospitals, outpatient, prevention and wellness facilities with a total of 2,323 beds, and 1.4 million healthcare plans.

For more information visit www.aunainvestors.com

