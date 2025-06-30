The firm taps Mark Turner, Hillary Budds and David Ramirez to support regional, high-touch and block trading expansion

Liquidnet, a leading technology-driven agency execution specialist, today announced a series of key hires to accelerate the growth of its Equities franchise in the Americas. These appointments align with the firm's strategy to expand regional capabilities, diversify execution channels and deepen client engagement.

They include Mark Turner as Co-Head of Equities Sales and Trading for the Americas, Hillary Budds as Head of US Crossing, and David Ramirez as a senior member of the High-Touch/Program Trading team. Collectively, the new hires bring decades of experience across agency, platform innovation and institutional sales.

Chris Jackson, Global Head of Equities at Liquidnet, said: "This is an inflection point for our Equities business in the US. As client expectations evolve, we're investing in talent and capabilities that allow us to meet those demands, whether that's driving more value in block trading, strengthening our inter-regional offering or expanding high-touch and program trading. These appointments reflect the confidence we have in our strategy and our ambition to lead in the agency execution space."

Turner, a 30-year industry veteran formerly with Instinet, will spearhead growth initiatives in high-touch and inter-regional trading. Budds brings deep expertise in block trading and venue strategy, having played a central role in growing BlockCross and later integrating it into Instinet. Ramirez, one of the top revenue generators on Instinet's High Touch desk, rounds out the team with a track record of performance in both sales and trading.

Mark Turner, Co-Head of Equities Sales and Trading, Americas at Liquidnet, commented: "Clients today are navigating increasingly complex markets and they're looking for execution partners who can combine scale, insight, and flexibility. I believe Liquidnet is uniquely positioned to deliver on that and I'm looking forward to helping accelerate that journey."

