PR Newswire
30.06.2025 14:06 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OneOdio Unveils Focus A6: Latest ANC Headphones with CNC-Milled Aviation-grade Aluminum Alloy CD Patterns

NEW YORK, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OneOdio, a global leader in audio innovation, proudly announces the launch of the Focus A6, its most premium and design-forward headphones to date. With powerful hybrid active noise cancellation, AI-enhanced call clarity, and a striking metal faceplate crafted from aviation-grade aluminum, the Focus A6 delivers both high-end performance and unmistakable presence.

Available in Midnight Black and Ivory Blush, the Focus A6 enters early bird pre-sale on June 30, offering up to 25% off before its official global release on July 7 at 8:00 AM EDT.

(OneOdio Focus A6 Over-ear Hybrid ANC Headphones)

Engineered Silence, Designed to Be Seen

The Focus A6 sets a new design standard for the everyday ANC headphone. Its CNC-machined CD pattern, nano-sandblasted and anodized aluminum finish, and sculpted lines combine form and function - projecting professional elegance while remaining lightweight and travel-ready at just 240g.

Acoustically, it features 48dB hybrid ANC powered by feedforward + feedback microphones to block ambient sound intelligently, along with ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) and an AI-based call algorithm that ensures your voice stays crystal-clear, even in crowded urban environments.

Smart Features that Adapt to You

Paired with the OneOdio App, the A6 offers:

  • 4 immersive audio modes: Noise Cancellation / Transparency / Wind Noise Reduction / Normal
  • 3 EQ presets + 3 customizable EQ slots
  • OTA firmware updates
  • "Find My Headphones" location tracking
  • Spatial sound toggle for cinema-style depth

Certified for Hi-Res Audio and supporting the LDAC codec, the Focus A6's custom 40mm drivers deliver refined audio with deep, controlled bass and clarity across the spectrum - ideal for both daily listening and content creation.

Global Pricing & Availability

Pre-sale Period: June 30 - July 6
Official Launch: July 7, 8:00 AM EDT

Region

MSRP

Early Bird Price (June 30-July 6)

US

$79.99

$69.99 (Ivory), $59.99 (Black)

UK

£74.99

£65.99 (Ivory), £56.24 (Black)

EU

€86.99

€75.99 (Ivory), €65.24 (Black)

JP

¥11,310

¥9,980 (Ivory), ¥8,483 (Black)

Note: Prices may vary slightly by platform and region during pre-sale.

Key Features Summary

  • CNC-machined aluminum faceplate with premium surface finishing
  • 48dB hybrid active noise cancellation + AI-enhanced ENC for calls
  • App-enabled EQ, OTA updates, and spatial effects
  • LDAC & Hi-Res certified audio performance
  • Dual-device Bluetooth 6.0 connection
  • Elegant, foldable, and travel-friendly at only 240g

The OneOdio Focus A6 will be available at www.oneodio.com and select global retailers. For media inquiries, review samples, or high-resolution images, please contact marketing@oneodio.com.

Who's OneOdio

OneOdio, founded in 2013, is a global audio brand dedicated to delivering professional-grade sound. Known for its Studio Pro, Monitor, Fusion, and Focus series, OneOdio creates innovative headphones for music lovers and creators. With a strong global presence, its over-ear models consistently rank among Amazon's top three in the headphone category.

Find us on social media:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/oneodio-headphones
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/oneodio
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/oneodioshop/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2717606/OneOdio_Focus_A6_Over_ear_Hybrid_ANC_Headphones.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oneodio-unveils-focus-a6-latest-anc-headphones-with-cnc-milled-aviation-grade-aluminum-alloy-cd-patterns-302489749.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
