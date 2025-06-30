Freshworks Inc: Freshworks Launches Freshservice Journeys to Make Work Life Easier by Removing Frustration from Employee Experiences

Freshservice Journeys is an AI-powered capability that simplifies complex workflows spanning HR, IT, facilities, and more, to help organizations deliver an exceptional experience during employee transitions

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 30, 2025(NASDAQ: FRSH), today announced the general availability of Freshservice Journeys, a new AI-assisted capability within its IT and employee service management offering, designed to streamline complex employee processes across functions-driving efficiency, improving cross-functional collaboration, and delivering consistent, personalized employee experience during critical employee events. With Freshservice Journeys, teams across IT, HR, facilities, and other departments can use no-code workflows to build thoughtful employee experiences in key moments that matter such as onboarding, offboarding, promotions, and relocations.

"Complexity is the enemy of efficiency, and our customers count on Freshworks to remove roadblocks in the employee experience with hyper-personalized, seamless, and uncomplicated service," said Srini Raghavan, Chief Product Officer at Freshworks. "For years, Freshservice has enabled thousands of organizations to apply modern service management principles across individual departments. With the launch of Freshservice Journeys, Freshworks takes that vision further-eliminating the friction that has long hindered cross-departmental collaboration during complex employee transitions. Organizations can now use AI powered automation to deliver consistently positive employee experiences without sacrificing departmental flexibility."

Organizations often struggle with legacy systems that enforce rigid workflows and siloed operations. This lack of coordination and accountability across departments leads to bottlenecks and costly inefficiencies-especially during high-impact employee experiences like onboarding. For example, when IT, HR, and Facilities aren't aligned, new hires may arrive on day one without access to essential tools, systems, or even a workspace, eroding first impressions and delaying productivity. Freshservice Journeys was built to solve these common challenges by automating manual tasks, improving interdepartmental coordination, and enhancing visibility throughout the process.

Key benefits of Freshservice Journeys include:

AI-Powered Efficiency: Leverages the power of AI to handle routine tasks like setting up accounts, sending reminders, and summarizing tickets. This means less manual work for your team and faster task completion.

Leverages the power of AI to handle routine tasks like setting up accounts, sending reminders, and summarizing tickets. This means less manual work for your team and faster task completion. Easy-to-use, intuitive interface: The no-code/low-code interface empowers admins to configure complex workflows effortlessly, or go live even faster using pre-built templates that enable seamless collaboration from HR to IT.

The no-code/low-code interface empowers admins to configure complex workflows effortlessly, or go live even faster using pre-built templates that enable seamless collaboration from HR to IT. Seamless Cross-Functional Collaboration: Assigns tasks, automates reminders, and provides real-time progress tracking visible across all relevant departments to enhance coordination, improve accountability, and simplify employee transitions.

Assigns tasks, automates reminders, and provides real-time progress tracking visible across all relevant departments to enhance coordination, improve accountability, and simplify employee transitions. Flexible to Unique Organizational Needs: Uses conditions and triggers to tailor journey paths to specific employee needs and organizational policies.

"Organizations that have implemented cross-functional processes describe them as 'game changers' that reduce friction and bottlenecks," said Snow Tempest, research manager at IDC. "The most successful enterprises are those that can seamlessly orchestrate cross-functional processes-from onboarding to offboarding-without sacrificing the specialized needs of individual departments. AI-powered automation platforms that can break down these silos while addressing the needs of specific roles have the potential to enable a critical evolution in enterprise service management, enabling companies to deliver the consistent, efficient experiences that today's workforce expects."

Customer-Proven Results

"Freshservice has completely transformed our offboarding process," said John Batchelor, Vice President of IT Operations at Qualfon. "What used to take days can now be done in hours-with full visibility into task completion, access revocation, and timelines. It's helped us reduce risk, save time, and deliver a more secure, compliant offboarding experience at scale."

"Freshservice Journeys is a game-changer for onboarding," said Tabitha Zokaitis, IT Service Management Analyst at EquiTrust Life Insurance. "It allows our admins to quickly set up customized workflows for different roles, while giving HR real-time visibility into every task. We're looking forward to further streamlining our processes and saving hours of manual coordination, reducing errors, and ensuring every new hire has a smooth, consistent experience from day one."

Anantha Ganga, CIO at Coherent, sought to standardize IT service delivery on a single platform. Within just four months, Coherent successfully transitioned all IT workflows to Freshservice. Coherent subsequently expanded its use of Freshservice to support HR needs-such as employee onboarding and offboarding-with plans to expand to facilities and procurement.

To learn more about Freshservice Journeys, visit https://www.freshworks.com/freshservice/journeys

About FreshworksFreshworks Inc. builds uncomplicated service software that delivers exceptional customer and employee experiences. Its enterprise-grade solutions are powerful yet intuitive, and quick to deliver value. With a people-first approach to AI, Freshworks helps teams be more effective and organizations more productive. More than 73,000 companies - including Bridgestone, New Balance, S&P Global, and Sony Music - trust Freshworks to improve service efficiency and fuel long-term loyalty. For the latest updates, visit freshworks.com and follow Freshworks on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

