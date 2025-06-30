CRH (NYSE: CRH), the leading provider of building materials solutions, will hold an in-person investor event in New York City on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, hosted by CEO, Jim Mintern, and the executive leadership team.

The event will also be broadcast via webcast and registration details will be made available on crh.com.

About CRH

CRH plc (NYSE: CRH) is the leading provider of building materials solutions that build, connect and improve our world. Employing 80,000 people at over 3,800 operating locations in 28 countries, CRH has market leadership positions in North America and Europe. As the essential partner for transportation and critical infrastructure projects, complex non-residential construction and outdoor living solutions, CRH's unique offering of materials, products and value-added services helps to deliver a more resilient and sustainable built environment. The company is ranked among sector leaders by Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating agencies. A Fortune Global 500 company, CRH's shares are listed on the NYSE and LSE.

For more information visit: www.crh.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250630429372/en/

Contacts:

Tom Holmes

Head of Investor Relations

tholmes@crh.com



Lauren Schulz

Chief Communications Officer

lschulz@crh.com