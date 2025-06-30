Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data and home of the most liquid energy markets in the world, today announced that its global natural gas and oil markets are at record open interest (OI).

ICE's natural gas futures markets hit record OI of 24.17 million on June 25, 2025, while ICE's global oil futures and options markets hit record OI of 17.57 million on June 24, 2025, including record oil options OI of 7.3 million.

The two complexes include the global benchmarks for natural gas and oil relied on by participants around the world as trusted price reference points, as well as markets to source physical natural gas and oil. ICE benchmark records in June include:

ICE Brent, the largest crude oil futures and options market in the world and the global benchmark price for internationally traded crude, record OI of 7.3 million across futures and options on June 23, 2025, with record Brent options OI of 4.5 million on June 24.

ICE Low Sulphur Gasoil, which sits at the center of middle distillates trading as the global benchmark for refined oil products, record OI of 1.4 million on June 3. Over 160,000 tons of Gasoil entered the delivery process in June 2025, the highest delivery month this year.

ICE TTF futures record OI of 2.36 million on June 25.

Record volume day on June 13 with a record 9.69 million energy futures trading. This included a record 9.1 million oil futures and options trading, including a record 5.65 million Brent futures and options, and a record 1 million Gasoil futures and options.

"In these market conditions, customers favor liquidity. The open interest records, driven by the volume activity across our markets this month, demonstrate the critical role of benchmarks like ICE Brent in helping the market manage risk," said Trabue Bland, SVP, Exchanges at ICE. "As our customers look for price transparency at every point of their exposure down the curve, they are fully utilizing the extensive matrix of derivative contracts we offer across the energy mix and we thank all of our customers for their continued trust in our markets."

Volumes across ICE's natural gas futures and options markets are up 29% year-over-year (y/y), with OI up 9% y/y. Across ICE's oil futures and options markets, volumes are up 26% year-over-year, with OI up 11%. Volumes in Brent futures and options are up 27% y/y, with OI up 11% y/y.

