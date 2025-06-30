John Slattery, former GE Aerospace executive, appointed Chairman of the Forgital Board of Directors

Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets, today announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of Forgital Group ("Forgital" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of advanced forged and machine-finished components for aerospace and industrial end markets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250629623880/en/

Conor Sutherland, Managing Director at Stonepeak, said, "We are thrilled to reach this milestone. Forgital has established itself as a trusted partner to leading aerospace manufacturers and industrial customers through its commitment to quality, innovation and reliability. We see tremendous opportunity ahead for the Company, magnified by durable demand in the aerospace end market. We are excited to partner with the Forgital team to support this next phase of growth."

"With Stonepeak's support, we are well positioned to accelerate our strategic agenda," said Meddah Hadjar, CEO of Forgital Group. "They share our vision and bring deep expertise in mission-critical infrastructure and industrial growth platforms, which aligns well with the demands of our aerospace sector. I am confident in our path forward as we continue to innovate and grow with our customers by delivering precision-engineered components for the most demanding applications."

In conjunction with today's announcement, John Slattery has been appointed as Chairman of the Forgital Board of Directors. Mr. Slattery brings deep aerospace industry expertise, most recently serving as Chief Commercial Officer of GE Aerospace and previously as President CEO of GE Aviation, where he played a critical role in the company's transformation to an independent, public company in 2024. Prior to his time at GE, he served as President CEO of Commercial Aviation at Embraer.

"I am delighted to be joining Forgital's Board at the start of this next chapter, and I look forward to working with the Company's management team and Stonepeak. I see significant opportunity for the Company, and believe that Forgital's proud heritage dating to its inception in 1873 provides a strong foundation for continued success," said John Slattery, Chairman of the Forgital Board of Directors.

Mr. Sutherland added, "We welcome John to the Board. His insight and leadership will be a tremendous asset to Forgital."

About Stonepeak

Stonepeak is a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets with approximately $73 billion of assets under management. Through its investment in defensive, hard-asset businesses globally, Stonepeak aims to create value for its investors and portfolio companies, with a focus on downside protection and strong risk-adjusted returns. Stonepeak, as sponsor of private equity and credit investment vehicles, provides capital, operational support, and committed partnership to grow investments in its target sectors, which include transport and logistics, digital infrastructure, energy and energy transition, and real estate. Stonepeak is headquartered in New York with offices in Houston, Washington, D.C., London, Hong Kong, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, Abu Dhabi, and Riyadh. For more information, please visit www.stonepeak.com.

About Forgital

Forgital is a leading, vertically integrated Group focused on the manufacturing of seamless rolled rings in rectangular or profiled sections, as well as assembled fan modules, covering the largest range of sizes. Forgital specializes in forging rolled rings, with technologically advanced capabilities across a broad range of materials, including titanium, nickel and cobalt alloys, carbon steel, alloy steel, stainless steel and aluminium. Forgital's Compact Supply Chain simplifies the production process of its customers through an integrated system of technologies and services which encompasses all the steps of the project: from the pre-processing to the post-processing phase (including finishing, welding and macroetching).

