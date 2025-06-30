Amaze Holdings, Inc.: Amaze Surpasses 200 Million Storefront Visits, Solidifying Leadership in Rapidly Expanding Creator Economy

Fueled by Over 13 Million Global Creators, Milestone Reflects Platform Growth, Strategic Positioning, and Accelerating Creator Monetization

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American:AMZE) ("Amaze"), a global leader in creator-powered commerce, today announced that its subsidiary, Amaze Software, Inc. ("Amaze Software") has surpassed 200 million lifetime storefront visits across its platform. This achievement underscores the platform's scale and influence in the rapidly expanding creator economy and is powered by a global community of over 13 million creators who use Amaze to build and sell products.



As more people turn to creators for entertainment, inspiration, and product discovery, Amaze is enabling those creators to monetize their content, audiences, and ideas through streamlined e-commerce tools. Amaze helps creators design, launch, and sell physical and digital products directly to fans, eliminating barriers between content and commerce.



"Crossing 200 million storefront visits is proof that when creators are given the right tools, they become economic engines," said Aaron Day, CEO of Amaze Software. "This milestone reflects the shift we're seeing in global commerce, away from traditional retail and toward community-powered shopping experiences. We're proud to support over 13 million creators driving this movement forward."



This milestone comes at a time of sustained growth across both the creator economy and global ecommerce:

The creator economy is projected to reach $480 billion by 2027 , nearly doubling from $250 billion in 2023¹.

Global creator count is estimated to rise from over 67 million creators globally in 2025 to 107 million by 2030 , with monetization pathways like product commerce outpacing sponsorships².

Global retail ecommerce sales are forecast to reach $6.42 trillion in 2025³, rising to over $7.5 trillion by 2027, with2.77 billion global digital buyers driving the shift4.

By aligning with these macroeconomic tailwinds, Amaze is uniquely positioned to scale with the future of creator-led commerce. Through ongoing investments in platform innovation, fulfillment, and strategic partnerships, Amaze is building a future where creators everywhere can launch and grow businesses their fans love.



To learn more about Amaze and how it powers the creator economy, visit www.amaze.co.



¹Source: Goldman Sachs Research, Creator Economy Report, April 2023



²Source: Forbes, How The Creator Economy Is Changing The Future Of Work, citing Goldman Sachs Research, July 2023



³Source: eMarketer, Worldwide Retail Ecommerce Sales Forecast, 2023



4Source: SellersCommerce, Global Ecommerce Statistics, 2023



About Amaze:

Amaze Software, Inc. is an end-to-end, creator-powered commerce platform offering tools for seamless product creation, advanced e-commerce solutions, and scalable managed services. By empowering anyone to "sell anything, anywhere," Amaze enables creators to tell their stories, cultivate deeper audience connections, and generate sustainable income through shoppable, authentic experiences. Discover more at www.amaze.co.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These statements relate to future events and developments or to our future operating or financial performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based estimates and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our strategies, initiatives, growth, revenues, expenditures, the size of our market, our plans and objectives for future operations, and future financial and business performance. These statements can be identified by words such as such as "may," "might," "should," "would," "could," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue," and are based our current expectations and views concerning future events and developments and their potential effects on us.



These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or otherwise implied by the forward-looking statement. These risks include: our ability to execute our plans and strategies; our limited operating history and history of losses; our financial position and need for additional capital; our ability to attract and retain our creator base and expand the range of products available for sale; we may experience difficulties in managing our growth and expenses; we may not keep pace with technological advances; there may be undetected errors or defects in our software or issues related to data computing, processing or storage; our reliance on third parties to provide key services for our business, including cloud hosting, marketing platforms, payment providers and network providers; failure to maintain or enhance our brand; our ability to protect our intellectual property; significant interruptions, delays or outages in services from our platform; significant data breach or disruption of the information technology systems or networks and cyberattacks; risks associated with international operations; general economic and competitive factors affecting our business generally; changes in laws and regulations, including those related to privacy, online liability, consumer protection, and financial services; our dependence on senior management and other key personnel; and our ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel and senior management.



Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other future filings and reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Also, these forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of the press release. Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events or developments.

