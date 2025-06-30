Amaze Holdings, Inc.: Amaze Taps VisitIQ to Power Audience Intelligence Across 13M Creators and 200M Global Fans

New Integration Delivers Real-Time Fan Insights and AI-Powered Segmentation to Drive Growth in the Rapidly Expanding Creator Economy

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / ?Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American:AMZE) ("Amaze"), a global leader in creator-powered commerce, today announced that its subsidiary, Amaze Software, Inc. ("Amaze Software"), has partnered with VisitIQ, the leading marketing intelligence platform for real-time fan and audience modeling and activation.

This strategic collaboration unlocks powerful new capabilities for Amaze to analyze, visualize, and activate first-party fan and creator data across its fast-growing platform. VisitIQ's proprietary fan heat mapping, behavioral modeling, and AI-powered trend analysis will enable Amaze to turn deep audience insights into smarter marketing, more comprehensive creator support, and product innovation.



Key Benefits of the Integration:

Precision Targeting: Leveraging VisitIQ's fan heat maps to visualize overlaps across creators, categories, and regions-fueling sharper lifecycle marketing, paid media targeting, and partnership strategies.

Smarter Segmentation: AI-powered modeling surfaces behavioral connections among both fans and creators-allowing Amaze to uncover trends, spot rising talent, and shape new monetization strategies based on data, not guesswork.

Lookalike Growth: By identifying high-intent audiences that mirror top performers, Amaze can accelerate the acquisition of new fans for creators and surface similar creators primed for success.

"This data gives us a 360-degree view of our ecosystem," said Aaron Day, CEO of Amaze Software. "Not only can we better understand where fan engagement is happening and what's driving it-we can also see how creators are building momentum, where growth is emerging, and how we can support and scale that success. VisitIQ is helping us turn insight into action at every level."



Beyond audience insights, VisitIQ's platform helps Amaze analyze creator performance across launch cadence, category, pricing, and geography, transforming how the company prioritizes product innovation, marketplace expansion, and brand matchmaking. These intelligence layers are being integrated directly into internal dashboards, powering real-time decisions and predictive strategy.



"Amaze has built one of the most robust and dynamic ecosystems in creator commerce," said Vern Hanzlik, CEO of VisitIQ. "By combining our real-time AI segmentation tools with their platform intelligence, we're enabling the kind of insight that makes creator-powered commerce not just scalable, but also strategic and profitable."



With millions of fans and thousands of successful storefronts, Amaze is increasingly focused on lifecycle intelligence as a key growth lever. This partnership marks a pivotal step in its 2025 roadmap-fueling smarter audience acquisition, optimizing creator support, and accelerating brand partnerships.



About Amaze:

Amaze Software, Inc. is an end-to-end, creator-powered commerce platform offering tools for seamless product creation, advanced e-commerce solutions, and scalable managed services. By empowering anyone to "sell anything, anywhere," Amaze enables creators to tell their stories, cultivate deeper audience connections, and generate sustainable income through shoppable, authentic experiences. Discover more at www.amaze.co.



About VisitIQ:

VisitIQ is a marketing intelligence and activation engine that leverages the power of AI to identify prospects most likely to convert. VisitIQ analyzes billions of real-time intelligence signals like digital footprint metrics, streaming activity, ad viewing, buying intent signals and geolocational patterns to identify marketing targets and create ideal customer profiles (ICPs)-then activate those targets to any marketing campaign.



VisitIQ allows marketers to curb rising campaign costs and overcome restrictive intelligence monopolies by personalizing marketing campaigns, driving sales conversions and increasing the ROI of digital marketing initiatives-across all marketing channels.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These statements relate to future events and developments or to our future operating or financial performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based estimates and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our strategies, initiatives, growth, revenues, expenditures, our plans and objectives for future operations, and future financial and business performance. These statements can be identified by words such as such as "may," "might," "should," "would," "could," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue," and are based our current expectations and views concerning future events and developments and their potential effects on us.



These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or otherwise implied by the forward-looking statement. These risks include: our ability to execute our plans and strategies; our limited operating history and history of losses; our financial position and need for additional capital; our ability to attract and retain our creator base and expand the range of products available for sale; we may experience difficulties in managing our growth and expenses; we may not keep pace with technological advances; there may be undetected errors or defects in our software or issues related to data computing, processing or storage; our reliance on third parties to provide key services for our business, including cloud hosting, marketing platforms, payment providers and network providers; failure to maintain or enhance our brand; our ability to protect our intellectual property; significant interruptions, delays or outages in services from our platform; significant data breach or disruption of the information technology systems or networks and cyberattacks; risks associated with international operations; general economic and competitive factors affecting our business generally; changes in laws and regulations, including those related to privacy, online liability, consumer protection, and financial services; our dependence on senior management and other key personnel; and our ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel and senior management.



Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other future filings and reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Also, these forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of the press release. Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events or developments.

