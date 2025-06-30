Univers Partners with Microsoft to Advance AI for Energy Efficiency in Data Centers

LONDON, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Univers, a global leader in AI and IoT technology for energy, has announced it will integrate Microsoft technologies and collaborate with Microsoft globally to accelerate the transition to sustainable energy through cutting-edge AI and cloud solutions.

This Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) announcement is made in London during One Univers London, Univers' flagship executive forum held in conjunction with London Climate Action Week.

As a part of the agreement, the parties will explore enhancement of energy efficiency in data centers, by leveraging Microsoft AI Cloud capabilities, to strengthen Univers' sustainability solutions.

The key parts of the collaboration also include the integration of Univers' award-winning EnOS Ark platform with Microsoft data and AI services, which enables organizations to track, manage, and optimize energy use and carbon footprints. This initiative aims to drive measurable impact by improving cooling efficiency, renewable energy integration, and intelligent operations within data centers worldwide.

"This agreement reflects our belief in AI for Energy and Energy for AI," said Michael Ding, Global Executive Director, Univers. "Together with Microsoft, we're demonstrating that digital innovation and climate responsibility go hand in hand."

"There is no more important task in sustainability than helping customers with the energy transition. Univers and Microsoft will deliver effective and efficient use of data and AI that drives positive change," said Lewis Richards, Chief Sustainability Officer, United Kingdom, Microsoft.

# # #

About Univers

Univers is a global leader for AI in Energy.

Univers' EnOS platform empowers enterprises across industries to solve complex energy challenges with intelligent, data-driven insights.

With 280 million devices connected, 788GW of renewables managed, and a global network of 1,200+ customers, we are the only global technology partner offering a truly comprehensive, end-to-end energy management solution, supporting enterprises at every stage of their energy transition journey.

For more information, please visit univers.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/univers-partners-with-microsoft-to-advance-ai-for-energy-efficiency-in-data-centers-302494421.html