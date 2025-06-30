WT Group Partnering With Altura Capital to Expand Growth and Market Presence

HOFFMAN ESTATES, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / WT Group is teaming up with financial and strategic partner, Altura Capital of Coral Gables, FL., to empower the Illinois-based engineering, design, and consulting (AEC) firm to better scale and position its broad array of services across key markets.

Altura Capital is a values-driven investment platform based in Coral Gables, Florida, with a 20-year history of enabling entrepreneurial success. The firm specializes in the lower-middle market, providing flexible capital and strategic support to scalable enterprises across sectors such as business services, specialty manufacturing, healthcare, and consumer products. Altura is led by a diverse and multi-disciplinary team with over 440 years of collective experience in private equity, private credit, and company building.

Founded in 1971, WT Group is a nationally recognized engineering, design, and consulting firm headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. The firm offers a comprehensive suite of services including engineering, design, consulting, permitting, and construction. WT Group is known for its integrated, single-source approach that supports clients from project inception through completion, serving both public and private sector clients across the U.S.

With this partnership, the new entity, WT Group AEC, LLC, will pursue growth organically through expanding opportunities in targeted business segments and strategic acquisitions. In teaming with Altura Capital, WT Group has moved on from a prior relationship with Florida-based draftPros.

"We are truly excited about the synergies in this new relationship," said Jay Garcia, Manager of WT Group AEC, LLC and Co-founder of Altura Capital. "We look forward to many exciting opportunities to scale our combined portfolio of services to assist clients in current and new market segments. We see WT Group's single-source approach and strong talent pool as the future."

"This is the next, great chapter in the story of a company that has been a part of my family since its founding by my grandfather in 1971," said Troy Triphahn, Chief Executive Officer of WT Group. "I am honored to once again be leading our team as CEO as we take it to new heights in partnership with the Altura Capital."

WT Group's headquarters will remain in Illinois. Already a key presence in Florida's AEC marketplace, WT Group is now looking to expand its client base and services nationwide through this new partnership.

"Through our association with Altura Capital, we look forward to continuing the values that have made WT Group one of the best AEC firms in the nation, built upon the pillars our company was founded on - our clients, employees, and the community," said Triphahn.

