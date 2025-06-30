Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
Bill Todd, Ad Tech Pioneer, Joins Infillion

Former AdTheorent CRO and Conversant President to Lead Infillion's Largest Division

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / Infillion, architect of ad tech's first truly composable media buying platform, today announced Bill Todd has joined the company as General Manager of its Media Business Unit, serving as the strategic lead for the media division that includes Infillion's TrueX, NeXt, InStadium, IDVx brands, as well as MediaMath-selling both self-service and managed-service media to advertisers and agencies. With a proven track record of scaling revenue and building high-performing teams, Todd brings deep expertise in platform innovation and data optimization. In this new role, he will oversee the growth and strategy of the Media Business Unit, aligning its capabilities to meet evolving advertiser needs.

Todd most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer at AdTheorent, where he led sales, client services, strategy and marketing. During his tenure, he played a key role in accelerating growth by empowering advertisers to realize more effective advertising through machine-learning-powered ad solutions. His data-driven approach and emphasis on scalable solutions helped drive measurable business growth and enhance advertiser outcomes. Prior to AdTheorent, Todd spent 18 years at Conversant in executive roles including General Manager, President, and Executive Vice President of U.S. Media. There, he led a 275-person team, drove consistent double-digit revenue growth, and helped guide the company through its sale to Alliance Data Systems.

Todd joins Infillion at a pivotal time as the company expands the reach of its high-impact media offerings while gaining significant programmatic scale. "Infillion is in a strong position in a shifting market, with full-funnel capabilities and an innovative startup culture," said Todd. "I'm excited to join a leadership that's not just adapting to change but shaping the future of media and ad tech."

Todd will report to Rob Emrich, Executive Chair and Founder of Infillion. "Bill brings the kind of experience and clarity that drives real momentum," said Emrich. "He understands where the market is going, what advertisers value most, and how to build for the long term. He's exactly who we need to lead this next phase of growth."

In addition to his executive leadership roles, Todd has served on the IAB Executive Committee, guiding strategic priorities for the industry.

About Infillion
Infillion is the first fully composable advertising platform, built to solve the challenges of complexity, fragmentation, and opacity in the digital media ecosystem. With MediaMath at its core, Infillion's modular approach enables advertisers to seamlessly integrate or independently deploy key components-including ads and creative, audience targeting, identity and graphing, measurement and reporting, media supply, and campaign management. This flexibility allows brands, agencies, commerce enablers, retail media networks, and resellers to create tailored, high-performance solutions without the constraints of traditional, all-or-nothing legacy systems.

Headquartered in New York City, Infillion owns and operates industry-leading brands, including TrueX, MediaMath, Gimbal location-based technology, InStadium, and Analytiks.ai. Recognized as one of the most awarded companies in media, marketing, and advertising, Infillion was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2024. Learn more at www.infillion.com.

Contact Information
Ivanna Garcia
DiGennaro Communications
ivanna.garcia@digennaro-usa.com

SOURCE: Infillion



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/bill-todd-ad-tech-pioneer-joins-infillion-1043984

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
