Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 30.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
30.06.2025 15:02 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

US MedTech Disruptor OIC International Expands Into Asia, Central, and South America With Affordable Trauma Innovation

OIC International brings modular trauma systems to underserved global markets, advancing surgical care through innovation, accessibility, and regional collaboration.

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / OIC International, a fast-rising MedTech disruptor from the United States, today announced its official expansion into Southeast Asia and Central / South America and other emerging markets, bringing its innovative and accessible trauma care system to emerging markets in urgent need of scalable surgical solutions.

OIC Intl Surgeon

OIC Intl Surgeon
Surgeon providing global healthcare

OIC's expansion marks a major step toward global health equity. Designed with modular precision and accessibility in mind, the OIC trauma system is built to meet the needs of high-volume, resource-constrained environments-without compromising quality. We collaborate with local healthcare systems through regional manufacturing and joint ventures, ensuring that our trauma solutions are both economically viable and locally integrated.

"Our platform was built not just to innovate, but to reach," said Shri Shetty, CEO of OIC. "Outreach is our business model. We believe that compassion should travel just as far and fast as innovation." One example is our Meta Carpal Nail (MCN), an implant system designed to treat common hand fractures with faster surgical times, less soft tissue disruption, and quicker return to normal activity.

The expansion targets countries across SE Asia, Central America, South America, where trauma injury is a leading cause of morbidity, and where traditional systems often fail to deliver timely care. OIC's trauma system offers an elegant, data-driven solution for hospitals seeking better clinical outcomes with leaner operational footprints.

This move has attracted the attention of the MedTech innovation ecosystem and investment community across Singapore, Indonesia, and Costa Rica, positioning OIC as a global force in value-aligned health technology.

Contact Information

Michelle Thai
Chief Strategy Officer & Asia Lead
michelle@orthoimplantcompany.com
(714)749-8721

Geoffrey Doyle
Chief Commercial Officer
geoffrey@orthoimplantcompany.com
(408)466-8067

.

SOURCE: OIC International



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/us-medtech-disruptor-oic-international-expands-into-asia-central-and-1044210

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.