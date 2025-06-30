US MedTech Disruptor OIC International Expands Into Asia, Central, and South America With Affordable Trauma Innovation

OIC International brings modular trauma systems to underserved global markets, advancing surgical care through innovation, accessibility, and regional collaboration.

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / OIC International, a fast-rising MedTech disruptor from the United States, today announced its official expansion into Southeast Asia and Central / South America and other emerging markets, bringing its innovative and accessible trauma care system to emerging markets in urgent need of scalable surgical solutions.

OIC's expansion marks a major step toward global health equity. Designed with modular precision and accessibility in mind, the OIC trauma system is built to meet the needs of high-volume, resource-constrained environments-without compromising quality. We collaborate with local healthcare systems through regional manufacturing and joint ventures, ensuring that our trauma solutions are both economically viable and locally integrated.

"Our platform was built not just to innovate, but to reach," said Shri Shetty, CEO of OIC. "Outreach is our business model. We believe that compassion should travel just as far and fast as innovation." One example is our Meta Carpal Nail (MCN), an implant system designed to treat common hand fractures with faster surgical times, less soft tissue disruption, and quicker return to normal activity.

The expansion targets countries across SE Asia, Central America, South America, where trauma injury is a leading cause of morbidity, and where traditional systems often fail to deliver timely care. OIC's trauma system offers an elegant, data-driven solution for hospitals seeking better clinical outcomes with leaner operational footprints.

This move has attracted the attention of the MedTech innovation ecosystem and investment community across Singapore, Indonesia, and Costa Rica, positioning OIC as a global force in value-aligned health technology.

