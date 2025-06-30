GPO Plus, Inc.: GPOPlus+ Shareholder Update

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / GPO Plus, Inc. (OTCQB: GPOX ), an AI-powered Distributor revolutionizing distribution to gas stations and convenience stores with its innovative technology-driven Direct Store Delivery (DSD) model, is proud to share this shareholder update highlighting key achievements and unveiling strategic initiatives designed to generate recurring revenue and fuel sustainable, long-term growth.

Dear Shareholders,

Wow, we are genuinely thrilled about the incredible momentum and extraordinary achievements here at GPOX! In December , we announced several major initiatives , and I am ecstatic about the progress we are making; our future couldn't look brighter!

Massive heartfelt thanks go out to our shareholders, investors, partners, vendors, and especially our dedicated team. Your unwavering support and enthusiasm fuel our growth, enabling us to execute our strategic vision and consistently achieve remarkable results.

Here's why you should be excited:

GPOX is laser-focused on driving aggressive revenue growth.

Every strategy and initiative is designed to expand our market reach, enhance profitability, and generate tangible value for our shareholders.

We have been executing our vision extraordinarily well.

We consistently surpass internal targets, manage resources effectively, and deliver operational excellence across every aspect of our business.

We're poised for continued success.

Exciting initiatives are underway, and our future holds even greater potential. We're delighted to have you with us on this journey!

Every initiative we're working on is engineered to enhance profitability and dramatically amplify shareholder value. We're not just dreaming big; we're executing relentlessly!

New Sales Initiatives

DISTRO+ Cash & Carry:

As highlighted in our recent press releases , this initiative provides retailers with immediate access to our products , streamlining the sales process , reducing lead times , and strengthening retailer relationships through convenience and reliability .

Call Centers:

As previously announced , we've launched our call center operations to effectively penetrate new markets and regions that are currently underserved , significantly broadening our geographic and revenue footprint nationally .

Direct Sales Team:

Since our announcement , our dedicated sales representatives have been engaging retailers personally, building stronger relationships , enhancing customer loyalty , and driving long-term revenue growth .

Direct-to-Consumer (DTC):

Later this year, we will launch dedicated websites for our GPOXBrands, directly connecting with consumers and enhancing our brand visibility and profitability.

Q3 Results - Results speak louder than words

Gross Revenues: Up around 11% year-to-date , reflecting successful strategic initiatives and significant market penetration .

Operational Efficiency:Operating expenses have been reduced by nearly 30% , showcasing our financial discipline and operational excellence .

Margin Improvement:Gross margins improved dramatically from 15% to 28%, reflecting the successful optimization and management of resources.

AI + PRISM+ Integration

Strategically integrating AI across our operations, we're significantly enhancing human productivity, enabling our talented team to focus on high-impact activities. This innovative approach boosts operational efficiency without having to hire additional team members or reduce employment.

Lubbock Regional Hub Upgrade

We've successfully completed a climate-controlled upgrade to our Lubbock facility, enabling us to expand our product lines and optimize our operations , positioning us for substantial future growth .

We are now working on setting up the Lubbock DISTRO+ Cash + Carry, scheduled to launch this fall.

Las Vegas Warehouse Expansion

Warehouse Operations:

We're actively recruiting and training a dedicated warehouse team to manage our growing distribution capabilities efficiently .

DISTRO+ Cash & Carry Launch:

Our highly anticipated Las Vegas DISTRO+ Cash + Carry operation is set to launch this fall, substantially elevating our local market presence and distribution capabilities .

Expanded Warehouse Facility:

We've secured additional warehouse space, which will significantly improve logistics, inventory management, and customer service.

Las Vegas Call Center Launch: Phase 1 Initiated

Experienced Call Center Leadership hired.

We've brought on an experienced leader to drive operational excellence within our call centers and general sales.

Rapid Team Expansion.

A proactive growth strategy demonstrating confidence in this channel's revenue-generating capabilities.

Phase 2 will add additional seats in a second Las Vegas location.

Planning is underway to launch a second call center. This will add up to 12 additional positions. Expanding our capacity significantly boosts sales potential and market coverage.

SurgePays Strategic Partnership

We've effectively initiated a strategic collaboration with SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG), significantly enhancing our market penetration and optimizing our sales effectiveness through combined resources and expertise. We announced the desire to build a dedicated outbound sales team for GPOX to bring our high-demand product lines to their retail network.

New Product Categories

We're actively expanding our product offerings, strategically aligning new, high-demand categories with our distribution model to enhance profitability and market opportunities. This will provide lucrative opportunities that are specifically aligned with our efficient DISTRO+ Cash + Carry b2b business and distribution model.

Las Vegas Field Team: G-Force

We recently announced the deployment of our GPOXField Operations + Retail Channel Engagement sales team, " G-FORCE " in Las Vegas to drive new retail account growth and deepen market penetration.

Our dynamic G-Force team is establishing ongoing relationships with local retailers , engaging with them regularly to ensure a strong brand presence , outstanding customer service , and robust revenue growth .

With the early success, we will likely deploy G-FORCE into other markets as well.

DISTRO+ Wholesale Portal

We've launched an efficient and streamlined portal to simplify retailer interactions, significantly enhance ordering processes, and rapidly introduce new products, thereby greatly enhancing operational efficiency.

GPOX has shifted decisively from the foundational build-out of its DSD infrastructure to executing a nationwide growth strategy. With a longer-term objective of scaling to over 20,000 retail partners, each generating more than $5,000 per month in sales nationwide.

Once again, thank you for your ongoing support and enthusiasm as we continue to execute these exciting initiatives. Together, we're building a truly remarkable future!

Best,

Brett H. Pojunis

CEO, GPO Plus, Inc.

For more information on GPOX's growth initiatives, visit GPOPlus.com .

Connect with us on social media to view live video updates, content, and general information about GPOX: https://gpoplus.com/social .

About GPOPlus+ (GPOX)

GPOX is an AI-powered Distributor revolutionizing the future of distribution to gas stations and convenience stores with its innovative technology-driven Direct Store Delivery (DSD) model. Our goal is clear and ambitious: "to build the largest nationwide DSD distribution company servicing gas stations, convenience stores, and beyond." Our technology-driven AI network, featuring strategically placed Regional Hubs and Mini Hubs, is designed to optimize efficiency and maximize reach. Central to our operations is our in-house AI technology platform, PRISM+. Designed to streamline the distribution process, PRISM+ supports efficient delivery, inventory management, data analytics, and overall operational excellence, enabling us to reliably and effectively meet the dynamic needs of our partners. Our mission is to consolidate the fragmented market segment managed by numerous regional vendors. Our dedication to excellence is evident in our product selection process, where we align offerings with consumer demand and partner with top-tier vendors and brands, ensuring our portfolio remains diverse and highly profitable. For more information, please visit www.GPOPlus.com .

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

Company Contacts:

GPOX Shareholder Success Team:

Brett H. Pojunis, CEO

Email: ir@gpoplus.com

Shareholder's Line: 855.935.GPOX (4769)

