Oukitel WP56 Launches: Establishing a New Global Benchmark for Battery, Audio, and Lighting in Smartphones

HONG KONG, HK / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / Oukitel, a globally trusted expert in rugged technology, has officially launched its latest model, WP56, a smartphone engineered for the harshest outdoor environments. Thoughtfully crafted to meet real-world demands, the WP56 combines a powerful 16,000mAh battery, an incredibly bright camping light, and a robust 3W loudspeaker, delivering an all-in-one experience for outdoor adventurers, tech enthusiasts, and those living or working off the grid.More than just packed with features, the WP56 is meticulously designed and built to excel, pushing rugged smartphone performance to new extremes. The WP56 will be exclusively available at the Oukitel official store starting July 1, 2025, at a launch price of $299.

Oukitel WP56 Rugged Smartphone

Engineered for the harshest outdoor environments

With a formidable 16,000mAh battery, the WP56 stands apart as a safer and more reliable option compared to high-capacity power banks, which have faced over a million recalls due to safety concerns. Certified to UN38.3 aviation standards, the device provides worry-free power at home, on the road, or in the air. Additionally, it supports 45W fast charging, dramatically reducing charging time. Built to support outdoor and entertainment needs, the WP56 delivers hours of uninterrupted use for calls, GPS navigation, gaming, and video streaming, while its 18W reverse charging lets users provide power to other essential devices.

Shaping a smarter mobile future with unmatched functionality, the WP56 features a camping light and 3W loudspeaker. Serving as a reliable companion on hikes, camping trips, treks, and fishing expeditions, the camping light offers adjustable brightness along with Strobe and SOS modes, ensuring safety and preparedness in any environment. With up to 128dB output, the loudspeaker delivers commanding sound in the wild, enhancing the enjoyment of music, podcasts, and audiobooks.

Under the hood, the WP56 comes with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage, expandable up to 36GB RAM and 2TB. This ample storage easily accommodates countless photos, videos, and important files while guaranteeing smooth multitasking. Powered by the MediaTek 7050 processor, running at speeds up to 2.6GHz, the device strikes a strong balance between performance and efficiency, delivering exceptional power for graphics-intensive gaming, 4K video editing, and other demanding tasks.

The WP56 also features a 6.8" FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080 × 2460, offering unparalleled clarity, deep blacks, and vibrant colors. A 120Hz refresh rate further enhances the experience, providing ultra-responsive touch performance and making movies, games, and other content feel smoother and more immersive than ever.

In terms of photography, the WP56 is equipped with a 108MP main camera featuring a Samsung sensor and a large 1/1.8" sensor size. This setup provides outstanding image quality across various lighting conditions, ideal for capturing breathtaking landscapes and preserving life's memorable moments with sharpness and detail.

Oukitel has launched the WP56 at just $299 on its official store, offering outstanding value in its class. This high-performance device features cutting-edge technology and real-world durability to ensure a seamless user experience.

SOURCE: Oukitel

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/oukitel-wp56-launches-establishing-a-new-global-benchmark-for-bat-1044230