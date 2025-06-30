Insightful.io Releases New Activity Verification Feature to Detect Mouse Jigglers and Fake Work Activity

The groundbreaking new Activity Verification feature will help detect simulated work with 99% accuracy, enabling more confidence around remote work.

SAN FRANCISCO, USA / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / Insightful , a leading workforce intelligence platform, has released a new groundbreaking Activity Verification feature. The intelligent new feature is designed to help workplaces detect when work is being simulated, especially in remote and hybrid environments.

The new feature comes in response to the rapid rise of mouse jigglers and software that simulate mouse and keyboard activity. There are now more than 90,000 Google Searches for the term "mouse jiggler" and 3000-plus listings on Amazon. This highlights both the explosion of demand for simulated work devices, and the challenge faced by employers.

Insightful's Activity Verification feature can now differentiate between authentic user inputs, like keyboard and mouse activity, and suspicious ones. The feature is designed to be able to ultimately detect simulated activity with 99% accuracy, augmenting the Insightful's broader remote employee tracking functionality.

"As work-simulating tools proliferate, trust in remote work erodes," Insightful.io CEO Ivan Petrovic said. "Our new Activity Verification feature restores confidence in remote work, so managers spend less time doubting outputs and more time supporting their teams.

"We know how much employees value remote work. To be able to continue offering it, employers need proof that real work is happening. Activity Verification - along with our entire suite of remote work tools - gives employers this certainty, enabling remote work to continue.

"Ultimately, it's a win-win. Employers become more confident in remote work and employees get to continue to enjoy the flexibility of remote work."

The Activity Verification feature evaluates and flags suspicious inputs in real time, providing information about the application or device from which the activity stems. Managers can then manually investigate suspicious user activity and determine whether their activity is fraudulent or not.

The Activity Verification feature will be available on Insightful from 30 June 2025 09:00.

About Insightful

Insightful is a workforce intelligence platform and remote employee monitoring software for leaders who need clarity into how work happens. The platform is proven to increase productivity to 95%+, improve efficiency by 70%, and save 18% on resource costs. Features include workload optimization, remote work time tracking , productivity management, and more.

