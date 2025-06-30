Türkiye's leading telecommunications and technology company, Turkcell (NYSE: TKC) (BIST: TCELL), and A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) have built a long-standing relationship focused on delivering robust, carrier-grade NAT (CGNAT) infrastructure enhanced with integrated security solutions. This collaboration has contributed to Turkcell's ability to support its high-performance network architecture, enabling scalability, reliability, and protection against evolving cyber threats. By combining CGNAT efficiency with integrated features, the relationship continues to set new benchmarks for resilient and high-performing digital connectivity.

Continuing the strategic collaboration in 2025, Turkcell is accelerating the virtualization of its network infrastructure with the support of A10 Networks' advanced software solutions. The transition includes carrier-grade networking, Gi-firewall capabilities, and integrated DDoS protection all key components for building an agile digital ecosystem. As part of this transformation, Turkcell aims to fully virtualize its carrier-grade NAT services in the short term.

Keeping Pace with Subscriber Growth

Despite the global shortage of IPv4 addresses, Turkcell has effectively scaled its infrastructure to support growing subscriber demand and an increasing number of connected devices seamlessly. Building on its existing carrier-grade networking deployment, Turkcell is further expanding its virtualized infrastructure using A10 Thunder® software solutions, enabling seamless IPv4 address extension while accelerating the adoption of IPv6.

Turkcell has successfully supported millions of subscribers without IPv4 constraints or degraded service quality. The transition to IPv6-ready infrastructure has improved network efficiency and facilitated compatibility with 5G and IoT deployments.

Improving Scalability, Agility, and Operations

Turkcell leverages A10's unique scale-out architecture to dynamically scale its services in response to growing traffic and subscriber demands, ensuring seamless service continuity while paving the way for next-generation, high-performance network evolution.

By leveraging A10's advanced telemetry and real-time monitoring capabilities, Turkcell adds comprehensive visibility into network performance and operational status. The platform's operator-centric interface facilitates the rapid identification and resolution of issues, streamlines operational processes, reduces complexity, and significantly decreases OPEX by minimizing manual intervention.

Additionally, the shift from hardware-based to software-defined infrastructure helps reduce the physical footprint, as well as energy consumption and maintenance costs.

"Our collaboration with A10 Networks enables us to respond effectively to the evolving needs of our subscribers, achieving one of the highest virtualization rates globally along with significant gains in operational efficiency, cost optimization, and network performance," said Prof. Dr. Vehbi Çagri Güngör, chief technology officer at Turkcell.

"Our long-standing relationship with Turkcell underscores our commitment to delivering world-class software-based security and infrastructure solutions," said Dhrupad Trivedi, CEO of A10 Networks. "A10's innovative technology helps enhance performance, reduce costs, and improve security, allowing Turkcell to meet its business objectives and positioning it as a leader in digital transformation."

About Turkcell

Turkcell is a technology and telecommunications company headquartered in Türkiye, offering a unique portfolio of voice, data, and IPTV services over its mobile and fixed networks, along with digital consumer, enterprise, and techfin services. Turkcell Group operates in three countries: Türkiye, Belarus, and Northern Cyprus. Listed on both the NYSE and BIST since July 2,000, Turkcell remains the only dual-listed company on these exchanges. Read more at www.turkcell.com.tr

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks provides security and infrastructure solutions for on-premises, hybrid cloud, and edge-cloud environments. Our 7000+ customers span global large enterprises and communications, cloud, and web service providers who must provide business-critical applications and networks that are secure, available, and efficient. Founded in 2004, A10 Networks is based in San Jose, Calif., and serves customers globally. For more information, visit A10networks.com and follow us at A10Networks.

