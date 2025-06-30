New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content advisory: Pre-Market update + first half trade to end with S&P 500 up 5.2% this year

NEW YORK, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on June 30

S&P coming off record close, and is up 5.2% this year

Republican-controlled Senate advances President Trump's tax cut and spending bill

Canada walks back Digital Services Tax after President Trump cuts off trade talks

Opening Bell

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) to celebrate its 25th Anniversary of Founding.

Closing Bell

NIRI: The Association for Investor Relations celebrates the critical role the investor relations profession plays in our capital markets

