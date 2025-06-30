Anzeige
PR Newswire
30.06.2025 15:06 Uhr
PharmaForceIQ Announces Substantial Growth as it Expands Optichannel Engagement Solutions

MIAMI, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaForceIQ has announced a period of significant growth as it goes beyond omnichannel to optichannel campaign solutions.

The company is the fastest growing independent provider of precision customer engagement technologies for the Life Science industry, and it has experienced a multifold increase in average contract value in the past year. In one client, the company expanded from a pilot campaign for one specialty brand to their entire specialty pharmaceutical portfolio in only 7 months. PharmaForceIQ also has a 100% client renewal rate - demonstrating that its data-driven strategies deliver unmatched efficiency and tangible results.

Now, the company is moving beyond omnichannel marketing to create optichannel data-driven, hyper-personalized campaigns with real-time optimization.

"PharmaForceIQ is transforming the way the life science industry engages with its customers by enabling rapid applications of real-world data to campaigns and measurement," said Stephen Onikoro, Chief Operating Officer at PharmaForceIQ.

"Technology now empowers teams to leverage data in new ways, and optichannel maximizes personalization, effectiveness and cost savings allowing clients to invest in the set of channels that make the most sense for their specific audience."

One of the innovators leading the transformation to optichannel is Hemal Somaiya, Chief Strategy Officer at PharmaForceIQ.

Hemal's ability to disrupt the status quo and drive change has been recognized by industry leaders. Her most recent accolades including being selected by MM+M as an honoree in the 2025 Women of Distinction program and as an honoree in the 'Disrupter' category of the 2025 PM360 ELITE 100 program.

"I am passionate about engaging healthcare providers and patients in new ways that make marketing more efficient, create more meaningful value for those audiences instead of more noise, and drive better health outcomes," said Hemal.

"PharmaForceIQ allows brand marketers, medical affairs leads and commercial leaders to truly personalize outreach and to drive meaningful impact on business outcomes using advanced analytics, machine learning and other applications of AI."

Find out more about how PharmaForceIQ's optichannel marketing solutions could help you enhance performance and effectiveness at pharmaforceiq.com.

About PharmaForceIQ:

PharmaForceIQ is a leader in precision customer engagement solutions in the life sciences. The company provides end-to-end SaaS products and strategic services that empower pharmaceutical leaders across the product lifecycle with a faster, more effective, and ROI-centered platform to pinpoint and engage healthcare professional and patient audiences. For more information, visit www.pharmaforceiq.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pharmaforceiq-announces-substantial-growth-as-it-expands-optichannel-engagement-solutions-302494383.html

