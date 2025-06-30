IP Fabric Releases Compliance Mapping Resources for All Major Security & Regulatory Frameworks

Support for security and regulatory controls lets enterprises automate compliance workflows and deliver audit-ready evidence on demand

BOSTON, June 30, 2025, the Automated Infrastructure Assurance Platform, today announced new resources to operationalize compliance with leading security frameworks, including NIST and ISO 27001, and regulatory standards, including PCI-DSS, HIPAA, DORA and NIS2. These complement IP Fabric's core automated assurance capabilities, which provide continuous validation of business intent so that organizations can implement automation, AIOps and other strategic projects with confidence.

With ransomware attacks surging 84% over the past year, and global regulatory frameworks growing more complex by the day, today's enterprises face a stark reality: stay continuously compliant or risk operational disruption, multi-million-dollar fines and the loss of board and stakeholder trust.



With today's patchwork of infrastructure tools, up to 20% of the infrastructure is left unmonitored and unmanaged at any given time - resulting in gaps in security, outages and incomplete evidence of compliance. IP Fabric helps enterprises avoid these risks by expanding visibility to all infrastructure devices, connections and configurations, and embedding continuous validation into strategic initiatives like infrastructure automation and AIOps. Teams can also automatically generate end-to-end snapshots as on-demand evidence to prove that all security and compliance policies are aligned with business intent, especially as organizations scale.

"Regular network security audits are essential in dynamic, hybrid environments, but nearly half of organizations fail to complete them," said Pavel Bykov, co-founder and CEO of IP Fabric. "Security and regulatory compliance requires continuous governance from day one. IP Fabric helps teams meet compliance requirements while keeping infrastructure resilient, available and secure as they innovate."

Key Features of IP Fabric Security & Regulatory Controls:

NIST 2.0: IP Fabric automatically detects drift in firewall, segmentation and other security policies before submitting ITSM ticketing, and generates timestamped compliance reports in a clean, user-friendly interface.



ISO 27001: IP Fabric builds a full inventory of devices, connections and configurations across environments, flags outdated hardware and simulates end-to-end pathways to ensure that Zero Trust security controls are behaving as intended.



HIPAA: IP Fabric surfaces all infrastructure devices and runs end-to-end snapshots to analyze ePHI in transmission and prove that encrypted paths (e.g. IPSec tunnels) are protected.



PCI-DSS: IP Fabric inventories all Cardholder Data Environment (CDE) system components, surfaces misconfigurations and firewall gaps and automates infrastructure snapshots to track and prove compliance.



DORA: IP Fabric maps Information and Communication Technology (ICT) assets and dependencies, flags outdated tech, cross-references CVEs and creates timestamped snapshots to support audit and recovery efforts.

NIS 2: IP Fabric discovers all devices and configurations across hybrid environments, identifies End-of-Life (EoL) devices and runs custom and built-in intent checks to ensure aherence with Zero Trust architecture.





To learn how IP Fabric helps organizations meet specific security frameworks and regulatory standards, visit the interactive microsite and download the e-Book .

