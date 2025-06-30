Axelar connects the newly launched XRPL EVM Sidechain to over 80 blockchains, enabling crosschain RWA and DeFi applications-expanding the reach and utility of the XRP Ledger ecosystem.

Today at EthCC, Axelar Foundation, in collaboration with Ripple, Peersyst and the broader XRP Ledger (XRPL) ecosystem, announced crosschain connectivity for the XRPL EVM Sidechain and XRP Ledger mainnet is live on Day 1 via Axelar

XRPL EVM Sidechain is a fast and secure sidechain connected to the XRPL via Axelar, a leading interoperability protocol connecting over 80 blockchains. Axelar is the first crosschain connector for transferring assets such as wrapped XRP, which will serve as the native gas token on the new XRP Ledger EVM Sidechain. Additionally, the sidechain is integrated with Squid as the crosschain transfer UI app for the XRPL and the EVM sidechain, elevating XRPL's multichain capabilities.

Using XRPL EVM, developers can benefit right away from the XRPL's unique characteristics and institutional focus: 6M+ XRPL wallet holders, fast block times and low transaction costs, XRP as native gas token, a robust validator network and a strong focus on regulatory compliance.

The XRPL EVM Sidechain has already attracted projects across DeFi, building novel, crosschain apps, allowing XRPL users to interact with their protocols directly from Mainnet without needing a new, EVM sidechain wallet. Partners include:

Application Partners:

Strobe: A money market protocol that supports DeFi lending and overcollateralized borrowing on XRPL.

Blockchain Tooling and Indexing Platforms:

Blockscout: Provides the EVM block explorer

Provides the EVM block explorer Goldsky: High-performance custom indexing via scalable and easy-to-use subgraphs

Institutional DeFi: stablecoins beyond

Renowned for its reliability, speed and low-cost performance, the XRP Ledger (XRPL) offers a trusted foundation for institutional tokenization of stablecoins and other real-world assets (RWAs). With the XRPL EVM Sidechain now live, developers can build, port and deploy EVM-compatible dApps while tapping into XRPL's established liquidity and decade-plus operational history.

"The XRPL EVM Sidechain introduces a new option for developers who want to build with EVM-compatible tools while leveraging XRP and the broader XRPL ecosystem," said David Schwartz, CTO, Ripple and co-creator of the XRP Ledger. "Axelar's crosschain infrastructure helps make that possible, supporting greater interoperability without changing the fundamentals of the XRP Ledger itself."

"We are seeing tremendous interest in interoperability from institutions that are already on a path to bringing dollar stablecoins into a new financial ecosystem that is global and blockchain-based," said Georgios Vlachos, director at Axelar Foundation and co-founder of Axelar protocol. "XRPL's institutional-grade infrastructure provides an ideal starting point for this wave of new, dollarized financial products to reach the world."

Get started

Developers can begin building today:

XRPL EVM documentation: docs.xrplevm.org/.

Axelar documentation: docs.axelar.dev.

Users: Squid is the crosschain transfer UI app for the XRPL and the EVM sidechain.

About Axelar

Axelar is the Gateway to Open Finance, a decentralized network and development platform securely connecting the world's blockchains and financial infrastructure. Its programmable multichain product stack enables seamless interoperability across Web3 and beyond-critical for the next wave of institutional-grade use cases.

With backing from top-tier investors including Dragonfly, Polychain, Binance Labs and Coinbase Ventures, Axelar is enabling the next generation of financial infrastructure: from global stablecoins to tokenized funds, built with security, compliance and enterprise scale in mind. Learn more at axelar.network.

About Axelar Foundation

Axelar Foundation is a nonprofit established to support the growth and adoption of the Axelar Network, a decentralized blockchain interoperability platform that connects multiple blockchain ecosystems. Learn more at axelar.foundation.

About XRP Ledger (XRPL)

The XRP Ledger (XRPL) is a decentralized layer 1 blockchain renowned for its decade-long reliability and stability in tokenizing and exchanging crypto-native and real-world assets. Designed to support businesses and builders, it is powered by XRP, a cryptocurrency purpose-built for payments. Trusted by over 1,000 visionary builders and businesses worldwide, the XRP Ledger offers institutional-grade functionality and built-in features to enable secure, efficient, and scalable financial services and use cases. It's more than just a blockchain it's a global developer community dedicated to transforming future business solutions. Learn more and build your business with confidence at XRPL.org.

