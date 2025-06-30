Mondi Finance Europe GmbH - Annual Financial Report
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 30
30 June 2025
Mondi Finance Europe GmbH
Annual Report and Financial Statements 2024
The Mondi Finance Europe GmbH Annual Report and Financial Statements 31 December 2024 have been published on the Mondi Group website at https://www.mondigroup.com/investors/debt-investor-information/ and will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
