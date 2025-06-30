Guyana has introduced a net billing program for rooftop PV systems up to 100?kW and for larger systems based on a customer's maximum demand. It aims to expand distributed generation and reduce grid dependency. The government of Guyana has launched a new net billing scheme for PV systems not exceeding 100 kW in size. The Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) and utility Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL Inc. ) will implement the program through standard offer contracts (SOCs). "The net-billing program allows customers with grid-tied solar PV systems to earn credits for any excess electricity that is fed from ...

