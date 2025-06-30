Anzeige
Montag, 30.06.2025
WKN: A2JNY1 | ISIN: KYG9830T1067 | Ticker-Symbol: 3CP
Tradegate
30.06.25 | 16:23
6,596 Euro
+2,26 % +0,146
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
HANG SENG
1-Jahres-Chart
XIAOMI CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XIAOMI CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,5966,60016:23
6,5916,59616:23
PR Newswire
30.06.2025 13:30 Uhr
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SunCar Technology Group Inc.: SunCar's Partnership with Xiaomi Enters a New Phase to Support its YU7 Launch, Promoting Fully Intelligent Auto Insurance

NEW YORK, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SunCar Technology Group Inc. (the "Company" or "SunCar") (NASDAQ: SDA), an innovative leader in cloud-based, software-focused B2B auto eInsurance and auto services in China, today announced the continued progression of the Xiaomi partnership.

With the official launch of Xiaomi Auto's first pure electric SUV, the Xiaomi YU7 in April 2024, the two parties have been engaged in the field of intelligent vehicle insurance, creating a fully intelligent and digitized auto insurance service system for Xiaomi. As this partnership enters its next phase, SunCar expects their business with Xiaomi to double in 2025.

As China's leading cloud-based auto insurance service provider, SunCar Technology has leveraged its artificial intelligence (AI) and big data analysis technologies to tailor an intelligent vehicle insurance solution specifically for Xiaomi Auto.

About SunCar Technology Group Inc.

Founded in 2007, SunCar is transforming the customer journey for auto services and auto insurance in China, the largest passenger vehicle market in the world. SunCar develops and operates cloud-based platforms that seamlessly connect drivers with a wide range of auto services and insurance coverage options through a nationwide network of sales partners. As a result, SunCar has established itself as the leader in China in the auto eInsurance market for electric vehicles and the B2B auto services market. The Company's intelligent cloud platform empowers its enterprise customers to access, manage, and optimize their auto eInsurance and auto service offerings. Through SunCar, drivers gain access to a wide variety of high-quality services from tens of thousands of independent providers, all from a single application. For more information, please visit: https://suncartech.com.

Contact Information:
SunCar:
Investor Relations: Ms. Hui Jiang
Email: [email protected]
U.S. Investor Relations
 Tom Cook
Managing Director
ICR
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE SunCar Technology Group Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
