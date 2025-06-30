Escala Medical Ltd.: Escala Secures $4.5M in Funding to Accelerate Global Expansion of Its FDA-Approved Medical Device

Co-financing by the EIC Fund to ramp up women's health solution to POP

MISGAV, Israel, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Escala Medical Ltd. ("Escala"), a medical technology company specializing in innovative repair solutions for women with Pelvic Organ Prolapse (POP), today announced the successful completion of a $4.5 million funding round. The investment included the EIC Fund, following a €2.5 million grant awarded to Escala in October 2023 through the prestigious EIC Accelerator program. The round also included participation from private investors in the United States and Israel.

The funds will be used to expand Escala's commercial operations in the U.S., where the company's flagship device has been FDA-approved and commercially launched in 2023. To date, hundreds of successful procedures have been performed using the device. The funding will also support preparations for market entry into Europe, pending CE approval, as well as additional international growth through a newly signed distribution agreement with a Singapore -based partner covering Southeast Asia.

"This funding marks an important milestone as we continue to scale our operations and bring our breakthrough technology to more women worldwide," stated Dr. Edit Goldberg, CEO of Escala. "We're proud to have the support of the EIB and our private investors, and we remain committed to advancing the next generation of our Mendit device to improve outcomes and expand access to millions of women worldwide who suffer from organ prolapse."

"Being selected for the EIC Accelerator and receiving both a grant and equity investment from the EIC Fund is a major vote of confidence in our technology, our team, and our vision. These programs are among Europe's most prestigious and competitive - and we are honored to be among the few companies chosen," added Robert D. Auerbach, M.D., Chair of Escala.

"The EIC Fund is proud to support visionary companies like Escala. Their work exemplifies the transformative potential we aim to nurture through the EIC. This marks a significant milestone in their journey to bring much-needed innovation to women's health," said Svetoslava Georgieva, Chair of the EIC Fund Board.

Escala currently has a direct sales team of representatives operating in the U.S., and with strong clinical performance, growing international demand, Escala is positioned for significant growth in 2025 and beyond.

About Escala Medical

Escala, a FemTech medical device company, is a portfolio company of The Trendlines Group Ltd. (SGX: 42T) (OTCQX: TRNLY). Escala is committed to offering its groundbreaking repair alternative for women at all stages of pelvic organ prolapse. By shifting the point of care from the hospital to the doctor's office, Escala is committed to transforming the treatment paradigm for pelvic organ prolapse worldwide.

About EIC Fund

The European Innovation Council Fund from the European Commission is an agnostic Fund: it invests across all technologies and verticals, and all EU countries and countries associated to Horizon Europe. It provides the investment component of the EIC Accelerator blended finance. The European Investment Bank acts as investment adviser to the EIC Fund.

The EIC Fund aims to fill a critical financing gap and its main purpose is to support companies in the development and commercialisation of disruptive technologies, bridging with and crowding in market players, and further sharing risk by building a large network of capital providers and strategic partners suitable for co-investments and follow-on funding.

The Fund pays particular attention to the empowerment and support of female founders as well as the ambition to reduce the innovation divide among EU countries.

