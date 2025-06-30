Aris Mining Corporation: Aris Mining Completes Installation And Commissioning Of Second Mill At Segovia, On Time And On Budget

VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Aris Mining Corporation (Aris Mining or the Company) (TSX: ARIS) (NYSE-A: ARMN) announces the successful installation and commissioning of a second processing mill at its high-grade Segovia Operations in Antioquia, Colombia. This expansion is a significant milestone in the Company's organic growth strategy and increases Segovia's processing capacity by 50%, from 2,000 to 3,000 tonnes per day (tpd).

To mark the occasion, Aris Mining has released a short video highlighting key milestones during the mill installation. Watch the video here.

The second mill is fully integrated into the existing plant infrastructure and utilizes shared circuits for crushing, flotation, leaching and tailings filtration. The project was completed on schedule and within budget, with commissioning activities completed in June 2025.

Neil Woodyer, CEO, commented "The installation and commissioning of the second mill at Segovia, which began operating last week, is another important step in advancing our growth strategy to reach an aggregate production rate of more than 500,000 ounces annually from our wholly owned Segovia Operations and Marmato Complex. Segovia's expanded capacity is expected to steadily increase gold production in the second half of 2025, with full-year 2025 gold production expected to be in the range of 210,000 to 250,000 ounces, up from 187,583 ounces produced in 2024. As underground development advances and mill feed purchases from our contract mining partners grow, Segovia is on track to achieve annual production of 300,000 ounces next year. Segovia is a cornerstone asset for Aris Mining, and this expansion further strengthens its role as a key cash flow generator".

About Aris Mining

Founded in September 2022, Aris Mining was established with a vision to build a leading Latin America -focused gold mining company. Our strategy blends current production and cashflow generation with transformational growth driven by expansions of our operating assets, exploration and development projects. Aris Mining is listed on the TSX (ARIS) and the NYSE-A (ARMN) and is led by an experienced team with a track record of value creation, operational excellence, financial discipline and good corporate governance in the gold mining industry.

Aris Mining operates two underground gold mines in Colombia: the Segovia Operations and the Marmato Complex, which together produced 210,955 ounces of gold in 2024. With expansions underway, Aris Mining is targeting an annual production rate of more than 500,000 ounces of gold, following the Segovia mill expansion, completed in June and ramping up during H2 2025, and the construction of the Bulk Mining Zone at the Marmato Complex, expected to start ramping up production in H2 2026. In addition, Aris Mining operates the 51% owned Soto Norte joint venture, where studies are underway on a new, smaller scale development plan, with results expected in Q3 2025. In Guyana, Aris Mining owns the Toroparu gold/copper project, where a new Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) has been commissioned and its results are also expected in Q3 2025.

Colombia is rich in high-grade gold deposits and Aris Mining is actively pursuing partnerships with the Country's dynamic small-scale mining sector. With these partnerships, we enable safe, legal, and environmentally responsible operations that benefit both local communities and the industry.

Aris Mining intends to pursue acquisitions and other growth opportunities to unlock value through scale and diversification.

Additional information on Aris Mining can be found at www.aris-mining.com, www.sedarplus.ca, and on www.sec.gov.

