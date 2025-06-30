Inside Ai4 2025 - The World's Largest and Most Exclusive AI Industry Event Where the Fortune 500 Sets its AI Strategy

More than 8,000 attendees from over 85 countries will attend this global event, featuring talks from groundbreaking researchers, forward-thinking executives, and leading voices in the artificial intelligence industry.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / The 7th annual Ai4 2025 conference, North America's premier artificial intelligence industry event, is taking place on August 11-13, 2025 at MGM Grand in Las Vegas. More than 8,000 attendees from 85+ countries will attend this global event, which will feature talks from groundbreaking researchers, forward-thinking executives, and leading voices in the artificial intelligence industry. With thousands of professionals across sectors and industries converging in one space, Ai4 offers an unmatched environment for building partnerships, discovering new ideas, and accelerating AI-driven innovation.

"Ai4 continues to be the premier gathering place for business leaders and data practitioners at the forefront of artificial intelligence innovation," said Michael Weiss, Co-Founder of Ai4. "We're thrilled to return to Las Vegas this August with an amazing lineup of keynote speakers and world-class sponsors. As AI continues to reshape industries, this year's conference will offer attendees the insights, connections, and strategies they need to harness its full potential responsibly and effectively."

"When we launched this event in 2018, we had no idea just how big it would become," said Marcus Jecklin, Co-founder of Ai4. "It has exceeded even our wildest expectations - and continues to do so year after year as we double in size."

This year's event will include several notable features, including:

Incredible keynote speakers : Geoffery Hinton , Nobel Prize Winner and "Godfather of AI," will deliver a keynote on Tuesday, August 12th. Geoffery will be joined by Shirin Ghaffary, reporter at Bloomberg News, for a fireside chat on his career working on neural network models and AI research. Fei-Fei Li, the creator of ImageNet and the "Godmother of AI," will deliver a keynote on world models, spatial intelligence, and Human Centered AI on Wednesday, August 13th. Emmett Shear, the Former CEO of Twitch, Former Interim CEO of OpenAI & Co-founder of Softmax, will take the stage on August 12th. There will also be several other key speakers including Amit Jain, Luma Labs; Ben Lamm, Colossal; Jeremy Bloom, X Games; Andrew Yang, Politician; Dr. Ricky Bloomfield, Oura; Cyril Gorlla and Andy Ballester, GoFundMe, Emmet Shear, Twitch and OpenAI; and many others.

Cutting-edge talks & education : Discover the latest trends, advancements, and best practices shaping the future of AI as industry experts, government organizations, disruptive startups, investors, research labs take the stage. The conference offers industry tracks , including Education, Entertainment, Financial Services (banks, asset management, and insurance), Government, Healthcare (care providers, life sciences, and payors), Manufacturing and Supply Chain, Retail, and SaaS. Job Function Tracks focus on how AI relates to certain roles in enterprise settings. Social Impact Tracks , focusing on the profound impact of artificial intelligence on societal structures, human interactions, and global challenges. The Summits at Ai4 unite special interest groups through both content sessions and dedicated networking opportunities to help build community amongst like-minded individuals. Technical Tracks provides a platform for researchers, engineers, and practitioners to explore cutting-edge innovations in machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing, computer vision, robotics, and more.

Exhibit Floor : The exhibit floor will feature 250 leading vendors in the AI industry including Diamond Sponsors: Cisco, Dataiku, Dell Technologies, Deloitte, Google Cloud, IBM, and MongoDB. The show floor will also feature revolutionary innovations including AI-powered robots built for real-world mobility and responsiveness.

There are also several networking events planned to include The Hakkasan Afterparty, Women in AI Reception, Beginner's Summit, AI Policy Summit, Roundtable Discussions, Daily Happy Hours, and more.

Launched in 2018, Ai4 was co-founded by Michael Weiss and Marcus Jecklin and is now the leading AI conference and epicenter of the global AI ecosystem. Ai4 gathers business leaders, AI practitioners, researchers, and government officials to explore the real-world impact of AI across every major sector-from healthcare and finance to government and education. Through large-scale events, deep-dive content, and a highly curated community, Ai4 helps accelerate AI adoption while fostering conversations around responsible and ethical innovation.

# # #

For further information, contact:

Amy Riemer, Communications Director

978-502-4895 (mobile)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: Ai4 2025

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/inside-ai4-2025-the-worlds-largest-and-most-exclusive-ai-industry-1043725