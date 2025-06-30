SOHM, Inc. Appoints Ravi Kapoor as an Independent Director

CHINO HILLS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / SOHM, Inc. (OTC PINK:SHMN), a leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology company specializing in generic drugs and gene-editing tools, health and wellness solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Mr. Ravi Kapoor as an Independent Director. With over three decades of extensive experience in corporate law, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and financial management, Mr. Kapoor brings a wealth of expertise to the SOHM Board that will enhance the company's strategic vision and governance framework.

Mr. Kapoor is the proprietor of Ravi Kapoor & Associates and a partner at Yan Advisory Services LLP and Amity Consultants LLP. He is a registered Insolvency Professional with the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Board of India, demonstrating his commitment to upholding the highest standards in corporate governance.

He holds multiple qualifications, including M.Com, LLB, FCS, CAIIB, AMIMA, and PGDIPR, which have equipped him with a thorough understanding of the complexities of corporate operations. His professional journey spans various esteemed institutions and includes primary roles as a Company Secretary with notable companies.

Throughout his career, Mr. Kapoor has served on the boards of several prestigious organizations, including Concord Biotech Limited and Sanghi Industries Limited (an Adani Group enterprise), where his contributions have been pivotal in driving growth and innovation.

"I am excited to join the Board of SOHM Inc. and contribute to its ongoing success. I look forward to working with my fellow directors and the management team to explore new opportunities for the company and enhance shareholder value," said Mr. Kapoor.

"We are thrilled to have Mr. Kapoor take this role with SOHM to advance the company's initiatives," stated David Aguilar, COO of SOHM. "His expertise will be vital for the growth and expansion of SOHM."

SOHM Inc. is confident that Mr. Kapoor's experience in navigating complex corporate landscapes will offer invaluable insights as the company continues to advance in its mission to deliver high-quality healthcare and biotechnological solutions.

About SOHM, Inc.:

SOHM is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing gene editing technologies for research, synthetic biology, and therapeutic applications. With a focus on precision medicine, SOHM aims to revolutionize the treatment of genetic diseases by providing safe, efficient, and targeted solutions for gene editing. Through strategic collaborations and groundbreaking research, SOHM is at the forefront of advancing the field of gene therapy. SOHM strives to transform the landscape of genome editing and improve the quality of life through scientific discovery.

For further information regarding this announcement or to explore potential collaborations, please contact:

SOHM, Inc.:

Name: Baron Night, CEO/Dr. David Aguilar, COO

Email: info@sohm.com

Phone: (714) 522-6700

Safe Harbor Statement:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," which are statements that are not purely historical and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development-stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report for the most recent fiscal year and our quarterly reports uploaded from time to time on OTCMarkets.com.

