Iterum Therapeutics PLC: Iterum Names Christine Coyne as Chief Commercial Officer to Lead ORLYNVAH Launch and Commercial Growth

DUBLIN and CHICAGO, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterum Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ITRM) ("Iterum" or the "Company"), a company committed to delivering next generation oral and IV antibiotics to address infections caused by multi-drug resistant pathogens, today announced the appointment of Christine Coyne to the newly created position of Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, Ms. Coyne will lead all commercial efforts for Iterum, including the upcoming launch of ORLYNVAH in the United States, as well as future commercialization activities across new products and markets.

"We are delighted to welcome Christine to the Iterum leadership team at such a pivotal time for the company," said Corey Fishman, Chief Executive Officer of Iterum Therapeutics. "Her deep expertise across the commercial spectrum-particularly in anti-infectives-will be instrumental as we aim to accelerate launch readiness for ORLYNVAH and scale our capabilities for long-term growth."

Ms. Coyne brings more than 30 years of commercial and operational experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Most recently, she served as Chief Commercial Officer at Innoviva, where she led the development and execution of go-to-market strategies across the company's infectious disease and critical care portfolio. Prior to Innoviva, Ms. Coyne held the role of Chief Commercial Officer at SCYNEXIS, where she successfully led the company's anti-infective portfolio and built its commercial infrastructure from the ground up. Her career also includes senior commercial leadership roles at Paratek Pharmaceuticals, BTG Pharmaceuticals, Auxilium, Endo, and Wyeth/Pfizer.

"I'm honored to join Iterum at such an important moment for both the company and the patients we aim to serve," said Ms. Coyne. "The upcoming U.S. launch of ORLYNVAH represents a significant opportunity to bring innovation to an area with considerable unmet need, and I look forward to leading the team to deliver a successful launch and position Iterum for sustained growth."

Ms. Coyne holds a Bachelor of Arts from West Chester University and a Master of Business Administration from Eastern University.

About Iterum Therapeutics plc

Iterum is focused on delivering differentiated anti-infectives aimed at combatting the global crisis of multi-drug resistant pathogens to significantly improve the lives of people affected by serious and life-threatening diseases around the world. Iterum is advancing the development of its first compound, sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound, with an oral formulation and IV formulation. Sulopenem has demonstrated potent in vitro activity against a wide variety of gram-negative, gram-positive and anaerobic bacteria resistant to other antibiotics. Iterum has received approval of its NDA for ORLYNVAH (oral sulopenem) for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections caused by the designated microorganisms Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae, or Proteus mirabilis in adult women with limited or no alternative oral antibacterial treatment options by the FDA and has received Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations for its oral and IV formulations of sulopenem in seven indications. For more information, please visit www.iterumtx.com .

About ORLYNVAH

ORLYNVAH is a novel oral penem antibiotic for the treatment of uUTIs. ORLYNVAH possesses potent activity against species of Enterobacterales including those that encode extended spectrum beta-lactamase (ESBL) or AmpC-type beta-lactamases that confer resistance to third generation cephalosporins.

