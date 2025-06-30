Amaero Ltd: Amaero Appoints Brett Paduch as Chief Financial Officer

MCDONALD, Tenn., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaero Ltd (ASX:3DA) (OTCQB: AMROF) ("Amaero" or the "Company"), a leading U.S. domestic producer of high-value C103, refractory alloy, and titanium powders for additive and advanced manufacturing of components utilized by the defense, space, and aviation industries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brett Paduch as Chief Financial Officer, effective 14 July 2025.

After graduating from The Citadel with Bachelor of Science, Business Administration with Accounting Concentration and Summa Cum Laude honors, Mr. Paduch spent 11 years with PwC LLC ("PwC"). While at PwC, he served as Lead Global Audit Senior Manager for Ingersoll Rand, a diversified industrial company with $14 billion of revenue. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer of a private equity owned business with $160 million of revenue. Prior roles included SVP of Finance at a subsidiary of NASDAQ-listed company with a market capitalization of $50 billion, following a promotion from Director Accounting at the company's corporate headquarters.

Mr. Paduch has strong experience in FP&A, strategic planning, capital markets and M&A transactions. He and his family will be re-locating to the Chattanooga, Tennessee area.

Hank J. Holland, Amaero's Chairman and CEO, commented, "As Amaero transitions to scaling production and commercial sales, I'm excited to have Brett join the leadership team. We have worked tirelessly over the past three years to re-set the corporate strategy, to re-locate the business to the United States, to attract a team with pioneering experience, to fully capitalize the business and to complete the manufacturing facility improvements and commissioning of the most advanced gas atomization technology. We are relentlessly focused on where we need to be in a year and in three years. We are relentlessly focused on addressing a generational opportunity created by the national security and economic policy imperative of re-shoring and scaling domestic manufacturing and supply chain capabilities.

Brett brings deep and substantive experience that will benefit Amaero as the scale and complexity of the businesses increases. I'm excited to establish more robust financial planning analysis and controls to inform strategic decisions, capital allocation and capital market opportunities."

About Amaero

Amaero Ltd (ASX:3DA and OTC:AMROF) is an ASX-listed and OTC-listed company with manufacturing and corporate headquarters located in Tennessee, U.S. Amaero is a leading U.S. domestic producer of high-value refractory and titanium alloy powders for additive and advanced manufacturing of components utilised by the defense, space, and aviation industries. The technical and manufacturing team brings decades of experience and know-how with pioneering work in gas atomization of refractory and titanium alloys. The Company has commissioned advanced gas atomization technology with an industry leading yield of AM powder. The Company is also a leader in PM-HIP (Powder Metallurgy Hot Isostatic Pressing) manufacturing of large, near-net-shape powder parts with forged-equivalent material properties and microstructure for a variety of alloys. PM-HIP manufacturing is helping alleviate the strained domestic supply chain for large scale castings and forgings.

