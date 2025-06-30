Trump Media & Technology Group: Trump Media Begins Beta Testing Global TV Streaming

SARASOTA, Fla., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (Nasdaq, NYSE Texas: DJT) ("Trump Media" or the "Company"), operator of the social media platform Truth Social, the streaming platform Truth+, and the FinTech brand Truth.Fi, announced today that the Company has begun beta testing the launch of Truth+ globally.

The global launch will make most Truth+ TV streaming channels and video on demand content available on apps worldwide, joining the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, where Truth+ is now available via iOS, Android, and connected TV apps and on the web. For the first time, the launch will also make the flagship Newsmax channel available in international markets without the need for a VPN.

Trump Media's CEO and Chairman Devin Nunes said, "We're excited to deepen Trump Media's international footprint and bring a fresh perspective to viewers in Europe, Asia, and beyond. We're also thrilled to bring Newsmax to a global audience, who will see a dramatically different style and substance in news delivery. International viewers who want to get the other side of the story will soon have an easy opportunity to do so."

Newsmax CEO and President Chris Ruddy said, "We're excited to partner with Trump Media as part of our growing distribution outside of the U.S. Being on Truth+ will introduce Newsmax to a new audience and will create a significant boost in viewership around the world."

The flagship Newsmax channel will be added to the web version of Truth+ already available internationally. As they are approved, Truth+ apps for iOS, Android, and connected TVs will become available in the relevant app stores around the world.

About Trump Media

The mission of Trump Media is to end Big Tech's assault on free speech by opening up the Internet and giving people their voices back. Trump Media operates Truth Social, a social media platform established as a safe harbor for free expression amid increasingly harsh censorship by Big Tech corporations, as well as Truth+, a TV streaming platform focusing on family-friendly live TV channels and on-demand content. Trump Media is also launching Truth.Fi, a financial services and FinTech brand incorporating America First investment vehicles.

About Newsmax

Newsmax Inc. is listed on the NYSE (NMAX) and operates, through Newsmax Broadcasting LLC, one of the nation's leading news outlets, the Newsmax channel. The fourth highest-rated network is carried on all major cable stations, as well as a major satellite system. Newsmax's media properties reach more than 40 million Americans regularly through Newsmax TV, the Newsmax App, its popular website Newsmax.com, and publications such as Newsmax Magazine. Through its social media accounts, Newsmax reaches 20 million combined followers. Reuters Institute says Newsmax is one of the top U.S. news brands and Forbes has called Newsmax "a news powerhouse."

