Greater Cannabis Company, Inc.: GCANRx Announces Uplisting to New Market Tier

BALTIMORE, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greater Cannabis Company, Inc. ("GCANRx" or the "Company") (OTC: GCAN) a biopharmaceutical company pioneering development of next generation cannabinoid therapeutics and consumer products is pleased to announce that its application to the OTCID Basic Market has been officially approved by OTC Markets Group. The upgrade will take effect upon the market's launch on July 1, 2025 and marks a significant milestone in GCAN's ongoing efforts to strengthen its presence in the capital markets.

The Company's transition to the OTCID Basic Market represents a higher standard for transparency and compliance, increased visibility and credibility with investors. To qualify for this market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws and be current in their disclosure.

"We are excited to advance our capital markets strategy with this uplist to OTCID. Acceptance into the OTCID Basic Market validates our commitment to regulatory discipline and positions us for greater visibility and access to GCAN's shares in a more structured and enhanced trading environment," said Aitan Zacharin, GCAN's Chief Executive Officer. "We anticipate that trading on the OTCID will not only help in increasing our shareholder base, but will also increase liquidity and transparency for our shareholders through a respected platform."

ENDS

For GCANRx Investor Relations inquiries visit www.gcanrx.com , or contact info@gcanrx.com . To receive the latest information about GCANRx sign up to the investor email at https://bit.ly/2ZNlBoj or follow @GCANRX on Twitter.

About Greater Cannabis Company: The Greater Cannabis Company (OTC: GCAN ), ("GCANRx" or the "Company") is a publicly traded clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new and effective cannabinoid therapeutics. The Company conducts medical research, and is pursuing clinical trials, to develop innovative cannabis-based treatments for various medical conditions and their symptoms with an initial focus on neuropsychiatric disorders. GCANRx's mission is to bring its products to the global market for the benefit of patients seeking better solutions for their unmet medical needs.

Disclaimer: Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty, are predictions only and actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include the uncertainty regarding viability and market acceptance of the Company's products and services, the ability to complete development plans in a timely manner, changes in relationships with third parties, product mix sold by the Company and other factors described in the Company's most recent periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statement that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential, "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.