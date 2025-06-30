An Autumnal Pairing: Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo and Kubota Sake Present a Japanese Twist on Afternoon Tea

The Collaboration Offers a Fusion of Seasonal Washoku, Sake and the British Afternoon Tea Tradition

TOKYO, JP / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo, renowned for its cultural heritage and hospitality, is delighted to announce a limited-time collaboration with Asahi Shuzo's Kubota sake. This exclusive experience, available from September to November 2025 at the hotel's traditional Ryotei Kinsui restaurant, commemorates two milestone anniversaries: the 40th anniversary of Kubota sake and the 100th anniversary of Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo's iconic three-story pagoda.

Kubota Sake Afternoon Tea at Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo



Guests can look forward to a seasonal menu that features 13 varieties of Kubota sake, showcased through both sake-infused creations and expertly curated pairings. Suite room guests can also enjoy an exclusive sake pairing event in the hotel's Executive Lounge, Le Ciel.

This immersive dining experience highlights the harmony of Japanese flavors and aesthetics. The selection of autumnal dishes features ingredients such as chestnuts, figs, apples, persimmons, and matsutake mushrooms, which pair wonderfully with Kubota sake varieties. Notable menu items include chestnut-fig seasonal vegetable pairings and an apple compote tart infused with Kubota Hyakujyu sake.

A standout feature is the Kubota sake tasting set, offering some of the brand's most celebrated sake varieties, including Kubota Manjyu, Kubota Senjyu Akiagari, and the limited-edition Kubota Manjyu Original Yeast. Guests will also enjoy a Kubota Sparkling Sake welcome drink and leave with an ochoko sake cup.

"Our afternoon tea offers international guests a singular way to experience Japanese culture," remarks Tomohiko Chihiro, General Manager of Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo. "By reimagining afternoon tea with seasonal washoku and premium sake, we hope to delight those who are curious about Japanese hospitality and culture."

During the event period, guests staying in suite rooms will have access to the hotel's Executive Lounge where they can enjoy a light meal paired with a three-sake tasting flight of Kubota sake varieties.

KUBOTA Afternoon Tea Information:

Dates : Sept. 9 through Nov.13, 2025 (select weekdays)

Time : 12:00 / 13:00 (2-hour seating)

Location : Ryotei Kinsui

Price : ¥10,000 per person (tax included, service charge additional)

Prior reservation through the following page is required to attend

URL: https://hotel-chinzanso-tokyo.com/kubota2025/

About Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo

Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo is one of the city's most iconic luxury hotels with over 70 years of history. The property includes 265 guest rooms/suites, eight restaurants, an executive lounge, 38 meeting/banquet rooms, and a full-service spa with a Japanese onsen. Its award-winning garden has a wide variety of botanicals, including more than 100 cherry trees and 1,000 camellia trees. The standout feature of the garden is the " Tokyo Sea of Clouds ," a recreation of the natural phenomenon that can usually only be found in the mountainous regions of Japan. The hotel is owned and managed by Fujita Kanko Inc., a publicly traded tourism industry corporation headquartered in Tokyo. For more information, please visit https://hotel-chinzanso-tokyo.com/ .

SOURCE: Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/an-autumnal-pairing-hotel-chinzanso-tokyo-and-kubota-sake-present-a-japanese-twist-on-aftern-1043679