emnify, a global leader in IoT connectivity, today announced the commercial launch of its Consumer eSIM solution tailored for enterprise device fleets.

As consumer device manufacturers increasingly move toward Consumer eSIM only devices; like Apple phasing out physical SIM slots for its iPads, businesses face growing challenges to deploy and manage Consumer eSIMs efficiently, at scale. emnify's solution addresses such challenges by offering 'zero-touch' eSIM provisioning that eradicates the need for SIM logistics whilst promising complete connectivity control.

emnify's Consumer eSIM solution is made possible by integrating the IoT connectivity provider's backend with a customer's Mobile Device Management (MDM) system, enabling the deployment of eSIMs at the click of a button. Thanks to the integration, eSIM profiles are pushed to devices via a customer's MDM and are activated automatically upon device startup with no user action needed. This drastically streamlines deployments, cuts manual steps and reduces errors.

emnify already has pre-built integrations with Microsoft Intune, Omnissa and Jamf but is inviting customers to explore other integration opportunities with them.

While QR codes and activation links remain options for small-scale deployments, emnify's MDM integration is the scalable choice for enterprises aiming to minimize complexity while accelerating Consumer eSIM rollouts.

One notable beneficiary of such efficiency gains is Lufthansa Group's, Discover Airlines. Discover Airlines recently leveraged emnify's solution to support its transition to Consumer eSIM for flight crew iPads. Discover Airlines can now deploy thousands of new cabin crew iPads remotely via their MDM with no action required by the flight crew.

Discover Airlines' Electronic Flight Bag Administrator, Jonas Becker said, "The easy and secure provisioning of eSIMs via mobile device management has simplified device deployment at scale, ensuring pilots always have access to mission-critical applications without significant manual configuration upfront."

Frank Stoecker, CEO of emnify, said, "Our Consumer eSIM solution delivers not only the speed required for rapidly scaling deployments but also offers unparalleled control over IoT connectivity for our customers."

emnify complements it's eSIM offering with a comprehensive, in-portal functionality that gives customers total control over their IoT connectivity consumption. Such functionality includes DNS filtering for whitelisting specific application servers, consumption limits and custom automations based on connectivity events.

emnify was recognized as the "eSIM Provider of the Year" at the prestigious MVNOs World Awards 2025, honoring its Consumer eSIM innovation and standout deployment with Discover Airlines.

As more OEMs adopt eSIM technology, emnify's Consumer eSIM solution is perfectly positioned to help enterprises transition to high-control, low-effort deployments, thanks to its easy MDM integration and comprehensive connectivity management capabilities. Already recognized as a leader in the field, emnify provides rapid deployment through simple, MDM integration whilst offering enterprises complete control over connectivity management.

About emnify

emnify is the leading IoT connectivity partner to the innovators building our connected world. Founded in 2014, emnify developed the industry's first cloud-native, global connectivity the SuperNetwork. Its unique approach to IoT connectivity, coupled with a comprehensive connectivity management platform and services, ensures seamless data exchange between devices, cloud environments and IoT applications.

Headquartered in Berlin, with offices in the US, Brazil and the Philippines, emnify is the global provider of IoT connectivity for thousands of enterprises worldwide. The emnify solution connects millions of devices across all industries including fleet management, consumer electronics, logistics, agriculture, environmental monitoring, smart buildings, retail and more.

To learn more about how emnify can support your transition or optimization of future eSIM deployments get in touch at https://www.emnify.com/consumer-esim.

